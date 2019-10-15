CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Dasani bottled water found to contain disinfectant byproduct, consumers value experiences over goods, and new law reimburses dealers for retail cost of warranty and recall repairs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Consumer Reports has found that Dasani bottled water bottled at a Florida plant contained elevated levels of a potentially dangerous disinfectant byproduct, violating California regulations.Consumer Reports obtained 2018 test results filed with New York regulators, which revealed that the half-liter bottles packaged at the Florida plant contained excessive levels of trihalomethanes (TTHMs). The tests showed the bottles as having 12 parts TTHMs per billion, and although other states have more lax regulations, the California limit is 10 parts per billion.A spokesperson for Coca-Cola, which owns Dasani, did not respond to Consumer Reports' request for comment. Consumer Reports was unable to confirm if these products were shipped to California.Trihalomethanes are created when chlorination chemicals interact with organic matter in water, and are classified as potential carcinogens with links to liver and reproductive issues.Would you rather own a shirt with your favorite band on it - or would you rather see that band live in concert?A new study has shown that consumers increasingly value experiences, such as travel, over tangible goods. This shift in spending attitude had already been attributed to Millennials, but advertising agency Momentum Worldwide found this attitude across the board. Their international survey found that 76 percent of consumers would rather put their money toward experiences, not products."In just a few short years we've seen an enormous shift in consumer sentiments towards brands and their involvement in live experiences," said Momentum CEO Chris Weil.Governor Gavin Newsom signed CA AB179 into law this Saturday, which will change the rate for auto dealers getting reimbursed by the carmaker for warranty or recall work.Previously, franchised auto dealerships were compensated for warranty or repair work at a significantly lower rate than what a regular customer would be charged - sometimes 40 percent less than retail. Now, carmakers must reimburse dealerships at rates "equal to the franchisee's retail labor rate and retail parts rate."