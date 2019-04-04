Consumer Catch-Up: Facebook data breach, bicycle recall, Experian settlement

Facebook data records exposed on public server
540 million Facebook user records - including likes, comments, reactions, and more - were found on an unsecured public server.
Researchers at the security firm UpGuard found that a Mexico-based digital media company named Cultura Colectiva stored the data on an Amazon S3 storage server without a password, leaving it open to the public. Another company, now-defunct California-based app maker At The Pool, stored a backup file on a different server that exposed even more sensitive user data, like friends lists, interests, photos, and location check-ins.
UpGuard reached out to the companies to request they remove the data, but neither company responded. Facebook contacted Amazon to take the data offline. "Facebook's policies prohibit storing Facebook information in a public database," a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch.
So far, there has been no indication that the exposed data has been misused.
Quality Bicycle Products recalls bikes for potential for fork legs to break, cause injury
Quality Bicycle Products is recalling two models of bicycles due to faulty fork legs.
The bicycles, 2019 Salsa Warbird and Vaya model bicycles, have fork legs that have the potential to break, causing injury to the rider. These bicycles were sold in specialty bike stores nationwide.
Owners of these bicycles should immediately discontinue their use, contact Quality Bicycle Products, and return to the retailer where they purchased the bike for a free installation of a replacement fork. Quality Bicycle Products is available toll-free at 877-774-6208 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or at www.salsacycles.com. Click on "Safety and Support" then "Recall" for more information.
Experian settles lawsuit over inaccurate reports by offering credit monitoring, financial compensation
Experian is offering two free years of credit monitoring to some consumers as a part of a lawsuit settlement.
The credit reporting company was sued in three separate federal lawsuits claiming that some consumers' credit reports contained inaccuracies that negatively affected their credit scores. Some of these inaccurate reports included tax liens or civil judgements, resulting in lower credit scores, higher costs, or being denied credit.
Consumers who meet certain requirements are eligible for the free credit monitoring and possibly also financial compensation. Experian has set up a website to help consumers determine their eligibility and file a claim.
