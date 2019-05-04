CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FCC warns of 'one ring' phone scam, GM recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk, and $5-per-gallon gas creeps into California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FCC warns consumers of "one ring" phone scams
The Federal Communications Commission is alerting consumers to a new kind of phone scam.
These so-called "one ring" scams use robocallers to call target numbers, sometimes multiple times in the middle of the night. They typically let the phone ring once or twice before hanging up. The goal is to get the victim to call the number back, resulting in very expensive per-minute toll charges.
The FCC recommends that consumers do not call back numbers they don't recognize, especially if the number appears to be overseas. Reports indicate that the "one ring" calls often originate from a "222" country code, which is located in the West African nation of Mauritania.
The agency also recommends contacting them if you receive such a call, and to check your phone statements regularly for any suspicious activity.
General Motors recalls heavy-duty trucks with risk of engine fire
General Motors is recalling heavy-duty trucks due to an increased risk of fire, according to Consumer Reports.
The automaker is recalling almost 325,000 trucks that have a faulty engine block heater cord with the potential to fail, causing a fire. The recalled models include the 2017 to 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks, GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks, and the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500, and 6500 commercial trucks.
GM says that it's still working on a fix for this issue and will contact affected owners. Consumers should check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website to see if their vehicle is a part of the recall, and to contact GM customer service at 586-596-1733. Owners of trucks experiencing this problem have experienced smoke or a burning smell, poor performance from the engine-block heater, or coolant pooled under their truck. GM reported 19 known fires related to this issue, but no reports of injuries or fatalities.
$5-per-gallon gas arrives in California as statewide average prices skyrocket
California has the unfortunate distinction of having some of the most expensive gasoline in the country - and the price is about to go even higher.
Acccording to GasBuddy, a fuel-savings app, at least four stations in California are now charging $5 per gallon of gas. The statewide average is now over $4 per gallon.
Gas prices traditionally rise in the late spring and early summer. The national average for gas hit $2.90 on Friday, up 8 cents from last year. But California's skyrocketing gas prices are a large reason for the national average's increase. California's state average is now $4.09, up 46 cents from last year. San Francisco's average price is $4.21.
Written by Simone Chavoor
