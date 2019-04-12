Consumer Catch-Up: Fisher-Price recalls all Rock 'n Play infant sleepers, Juul begins device tracking program, and Bed Bath & Beyond to close 40 stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fisher-Price recalls all models of Rock 'n Play infant sleeper after deaths
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling all models of Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers, an estimated 4.7 million products.
Over 30 infant fatalities have been attributed to the sleepers, which can allow an infant to roll onto their stomachs or side while unrestrained.
On April 5, the CPSC and Fisher-Price issued a warning about the sleeper, recommending that consumers stop using the product. This warning was seen by some as not going far enough. Consumer Reports and the American Academy of Pediatrics urged the company to recall the product.
Consumers who own any model of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper should discontinue its use immediately. They may contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher by visiting www.service.mattel.com and clicking on "Recalls & Safety Alerts," or calling 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
Vaporizer maker launches program to track devices to study how minors access them
Vaporizer maker Juul Labs is launching a new program to identify just how their devices end up in the hands of minors.
The program, "Track & Trace," provides parents, teachers, and law enforcement a web portal where they can input the serial number of the devices confiscated from minors. Juul will then investigate each new entry to try and understand how the minor got their hands on the vaporizer.
Juul's investigations will include talking to the store managers where the device was sold, or increasing their secret shopper programs in those areas.
Every Juul device in production will be trackable in the next few weeks; older models are not currently traceable. The company is also working on tracing its Juul Pod refills.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 40 stores, open 15 new stores
Bed Bath & Beyond is playing musical chairs with its stores: the company plans to close 40 stores, and open 15 new stores this year.
In its fourth-quarter call with financial analysts this week, Bed Bath & Beyond discussed the openings and closures. "We expect to open approximately 15 new stores in fiscal 2019. This will be offset by a minimum of approximately 40 stores we expect to close," said Robyn D'Elia, Bed Bath & Beyond's chief financial officer and treasurer. "This number (of closures) will grow unless we are able to negotiate more favorable lease terms with our landlords."
The company closed 21 stores last quarter, and opened three new stores. Bed Bath & Beyond is also trying a new strategy with their "next generation lab stores," which "reimagine the in-store experience." According to the company, these stores have experienced higher sales than their regular stores.
Written by Simone Chavoor
