CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FTC reaches $2.5 million settlement with company selling fake followers, Best Buy offering free next-day delivery, and Americans spend almost half a billion on Halloween for pets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FTC reaches settlement with company selling fake social media likes, followers
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has reached a $2.5 million settlement with a company found to be selling fake followers on social media.
Devumi is reported to have controlled 3.5 million bots, and sold over 200 million Twitter followers to its customers. It operated across Twitter, Vine, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and SoundCloud, selling fake likes, retweets, followers and subscribers, and views, allowing its customers to boost their social media influence.
Devumi's customers included high profile accounts for actors, musicians, athletes, and motivational speakers.
Americans will spend almost half a billion on Halloween costumes for pets
Americans will spend $490 million on costumes for their pets this Halloween, double the amount spent in 2010, according to the National Retail Federation.
Dressing up pets for Halloween has become a popular trend for pet owners. Rover.com surveyed hundreds of dog owners and found that 51 percent plan to dress up their hounds this Halloween season. Seasonal costumes like witches and ghosts are among the most popular pet costumes. The survey also found that pet owners will spend $20 on average on a costume for their dog or cat.
Social media has a big influence on this trend but according to the American Pet Products Association, Americans are spending more on their pets than ever before. APPA found that "humans laid out a record-breaking $72.56 billion for food, supplies and over-the-counter medications, veterinary care, live animal purchases and other services last year."
Best Buy to offer free next-day shipping during the holidays
Best Buy announced that it will be offering its customers free next-day delivery over the holiday season with no membership or minimum purchase required.
In a bid to compete with online retail giant Amazon, retailers such as Walmart and Target are speeding up their delivery times. In a similar move, nearly all orders from Best Buy will be eligible for free next-day shipping, except larger items like major appliances and TVs. Best Buy will offer free standard shipping through the holiday season for purchases that don't qualify for next-day shipping. 42 cities will also be eligible for free same-day shipping, as long as the order is completed by 3 p.m. Parts of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, are included - Best Buy has a website where customers can check if their address qualifies.
