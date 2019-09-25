7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FTC sues Match for deceptive "love interest" ads, Home Meridian recalls dresser for tip-over risk, and dogs can lower your home's resale value

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- FTC sues Match for allegedly tricking dating site users into paying for subscriptions

The Federal Trade Commission is suing the owners of multiple popular dating sites, alleging that they used "fake love interest advertisements" to entice users into paying for accounts.

Match Group, Inc. is the owner of Match.com, Tinder, OKCupid, PlentyOfFish, and other dating sites. Users are able to create profiles for free on Match.com, but only paid subscribers can send and respond to messages. The FTC alleges that when users got notifications that someone was interested in them, Match sent emails advertising their paid subscriptions -- even if Match knew the message was coming from a fraudulent profile. The FTC says that Match "unfairly exposed consumers to the risk of fraud and engaged in other allegedly deceptive and unfair practices."

Match released a statement today, saying: "The FTC has misrepresented internal emails and relied on cherry-picked data to make outrageous claims and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against these claims in court."



Home Meridian recalls dresser for tip-over risk

Home Meridian is recalling three-drawer chests because of a tip-over risk.

The Mid-Century three-drawer chests can tip over if not anchored to the wall, potentially causing injury or death to children. No incidents have been reported.

Consumers are advised to immediately discontinue the use of the chests and to place them where children cannot access them. Owners can contact Home Meridian for a free tip-over restraint kit, a free in-home installation, or a refund. Owners can contact Home Meridian at (800) 819-4796 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.homemeridian.com.



Dogs can lower the resale value of your home

Dogs can cost homeowners big when they put their properties for sale.

According to The Wall Street Journal, rambunctious dogs can make home appraisers decrease the resale value of the property by 2 percent to 5 percent. Common complaints are damage to furniture, carpet, scratched wood, and smell; most homeowner insurance plans do not cover pet-related damages.

Visible pet damage in a home can cause concern for potential buyers, but there are steps homeowners can take to prevent this. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals advises homeowners to invest in professional carpet cleaning service, keep all pet paraphernalia - even photos - out of sight, and to take the pet to another location so that they're safely away during an open house.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingrecallhome7 on your sideconsumerdatingdogstinderconsumer watchpetsftcdogreal estateconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Chevy recalls Trax SUVs due to suspension flaw, reports of scam 'smishing' texts increase, and Iceland is rated the best place to retire
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: San Francisco sues travel websites for deceptive practices, major broadcasters drop e-cigarette ads, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Amazon allows shoppers to pay cash for online purchases, WalletHub ranks the best California cities to retire, and consumers cite high TV costs as the reason for cord-cutting
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: AT&T sued for allegedly creating fake DirecTV Now accounts, people would rather drive than use self-driving cars, survey says
7 ON YOUR SIDE
EXCLUSIVE: Auto repair shop ordered to close
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Nissan recalls 1.2 million cars for backup camera glitch, Nestle debuts plant-based 'Awesome Burger,' and more
QUICK TIP: What to do if your travel company goes out of business while you're on a trip
Down payment loans help realize homeowner dream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump meets with Ukraine leader after memo released
North Bay copes with PG&E power shutdown
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
Climate activists target financial institutions in SF
'Maliciously cut' power poles start Mare Island wildfire
Police Tesla runs low on juice during South Bay chase
What is 'Stumptown'?
Show More
Smulders, Johnson talk 'Stumptown' stunt doubles, friendship
'You need to learn how to jump, boo' Georgia woman rescues deer twice
WATCH IN 60: Juul's CEO resigns, PG&E cuts power in the North Bay, free swimming in SF
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
Kaiser announces tentative agreement with unions to avoid strike
More TOP STORIES News