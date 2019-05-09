CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Google brings Nest under single brand - and disrupts third-party integrations, makers of Pam sued over 'exploding' cans of cooking spray, Bird offers new scooters for private use

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Nest and Google are joining together as a single brand named Google Nest, Google announced on Wednesday.Google bought Nest Labs, a company that develops and manufactures "connected devices," back in 2014. The announcement today signifies the full integration of Nest's products under Google's brand.In their statement, Google told users that they would have the option to migrate their Nest accounts to their Google accounts so that they can log in using their Google credentials. The migration will be available later this summer.Nest products will also now use Google's developer platform. "We want to unify our efforts around third-party connected home devices under a single developer platform - a one-stop shop for both our developers and our customers to build a more helpful home," said Google in their statement to users.However, this means that Nest's "Works with Nest" program will shut down on August 31. Third-party apps and devices that previously integrated with Nest via the Works with Nest program will lose connectivity to Google Nest devices.Google plans to offer a similar "Works with Google Assistant" program so companies can continue to develop integrations with Google Nest and other Google products.Google also announced their new home hub, the Google Nest Hub Max. Unlike their previous voice assistant powered smart speakers, the Google Nest Hub Max includes a touchscreen and smart camera, giving it video chat and security camera capabilities. It will be available in summer 2019 and retail for $229.Consumers have sued ConAgra, makers of the cooking spray Pam, with the claim that the cooking spray cans exploded and caused injuries.Eight consumers have filed at least six lawsuits in Cook County, Illinois. The plaintiffs said in their suits that the cans were located near their stoves, and that they exploded as they cooked.ConAgra stated that Pam is 100 percent safe when used and stored properly. The company said the Pam label states that it is flammable and should not be left on a stove, near a heat source, or in a space above 120 degrees Fahrenheit.Despite what they taught you in kindergarten, sometimes you just don't want to share.That's what scooter company Bird is banking on, as they announced the Bird One, a new scooter that will be available for private purchase and use. "Whether you want to share, rent, or own, Bird provides an option for everyone," said Bird CEO Travis VanderZanden.The Bird One will also be available for shared use. The new scooters are expected to arrive in the U.S. and Europe in summer 2019. The Bird One will retail for $1299 and is available for pre-order now. It has an improved battery life and longer range than its predecessors.