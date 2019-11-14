7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Google to offer consumer checking accounts, the stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Google to offer consumer checking accounts

Google is the latest tech giant to dip its toe into the waters of financial services.

Google has announced that it will be launching consumer checking accounts early next year, a project it has code-named "Cache." The company is working in partnership with Citigroup and the Stanford Federal Credit Union. The checking accounts will bear the branding of those financial partners, not Google.

According to TechCrunch, Google stands to gain valuable insight on consumer spending with integrated checking accounts, although the company has already stated that it will not sell financial data to advertisers.



Where to shop on Thanksgiving Day

Along with plans to travel home for the holidays, many consumers are also making plans to travel to the mall on Turkey Day.

Eager shoppers can get a jump-start on Black Friday deals with some of the stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. 58 percent of shoppers say they plan to hit the stores on Thanksgiving Day, according to a survey from marketing firm MiQ, up from 45 percent last year.

Some of the stores open on Thanksgiving are...
  • Walmart

  • Target

  • Best Buy

  • JCPenney

  • Macy's

  • Kohl's

  • Bed Bath and Beyond

  • GameStop




Where not to shop on Thanksgiving Day

In contrast, many retailers are keeping their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day. Here's a list of those who're waiting for the holiday to end before opening up to shoppers.

  • Nordstrom

  • Lowe's

  • Costco

  • Sam's Club

  • Office Depot

  • Staples




