CONSUMER CATCH-UP: GPS trackers found to leak location data, Galaxy Fold pre-orders canceled, and the 3 things to shop for in September

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chinese-made GPS trackers found to leak location data
Security flaws in GPS trackers could be leaking info on children, according to a new report.
At the center of the study by security firm Avast is the T8 Mini GPS tracker by Chinese manufacturer Shenzhen i365. Avast found that the trackers were unencrypted, potentially revealing user's real-time locations. The firm also found vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to eavesdrop via the microphone, spoof the location information, or infect the device with malware.
The 30 tracker models discovered with these flaws were largely targeted at children, seniors, and pets. All 30 were manufactured by Shenzhen i365, but most were sold under other product names. Federal lawmakers have proposed new security measures for such devices, but until then, security is left up to the manufacturer. Consumers are urged to research devices' security before purchasing them, and to change any device's default passwords immediately.
Samsung cancels Galaxy Fold pre-orders ahead of new U.S. release date
Samsung's new folding cell phone is about to hit store shelves - in South Korea, anyway - but Americans who pre-ordered the phone have to wait a little bit longer... and, if they pre-ordered the phone, go through the process all over again.
Samsung is canceling the first round of Galaxy Fold pre-orders it received. In an email to customers, the company stated it is "taking the time to rethink the entire customer experience," and are canceling the pre-orders. The Galaxy Fold was originally intended for release in April, but experienced problems with its folding display, which resulted in negative early reviews.
As compensation, Samsung is giving customers a $250 credit to Samsung.com. According to CNet.com, customers will likely be able to place a new pre-order, although Samsung has yet to announce a formal process. The phone's U.S. launch is expected later this month.
Three things to shop for in September and October
With the change of the seasons comes the change of shopping sales. According to Money.com, now's the time to purchase appliances, mattresses, and patio furniture.
For appliances, September and October are the time to strike as appliance makers introduce their new models. That means they're looking to get older models off the floor - which makes for great deals. The exception is refrigerators; May is the best time to shop for those.
Mattresses are also on the move as consumers think of cozy comfort in the colder weather. And as the weather changes, summery patio furniture will be discounted to make way for fall and winter wares. You might have to wait to enjoy your new lawn chairs, but they'll be even more enjoyable knowing you got a great deal on them.
