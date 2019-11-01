CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Lyft offers a new subscription service, older Apple devices need to update their OS or lose internet connectivity, and the best and worst Halloween candies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Lyft subscription Pink offers discounts on all car rides
Lyft is rolling out a new subscription that focuses on perks that go beyond just rides for its members.
For $19.95 a month, members of the new service "Lyft Pink" will get a 15 percent discount on all rides, but also priority airport pickups, three e-bike rides, three waived ride cancellations and other seasonal discounts.
Lyft is discontinuing all other subscriptions as of October 30, making Lyft Pink the only subscription membership for Lyft by the end of the year. Lyft communications manager Zachary Kizer describes Lyft Pink as an evolution of the company's earlier subscription models, incorporating highly requested benefits.
Lyft says that none of these discounts will affect what their drivers earn.
Apple urges users to update their iPhones or potentially lose internet
Apple is urging users of older iPhones and iPads to update their devices to the latest iOS software, or they could lose the ability to connect to the internet.
Products from 2012 and earlier will need to be updated before midnight UTC on November 3. This includes iPhone 5, 4, and cellular-enabled iPad mini, iPad 2 and third-generation iPad.
According to Apple, the update will allow users to maintain accurate GPS location and connect to the internet to use the App Store, iCloud, and email. The Office of Electricity at the Department of Energy confirmed that the update is necessary because of a GPS time rollover issue, something that happens about every 19 years when GPS devices require a reset in order to precisely measure time and dates.
Candy corn, Skittles are the worst and best Halloween candies
According to CandyStore.com, candy corn is the most-hated Halloween candy, ranking with raisins, pennies, and toothbrushes.
The sweets retailer studied "best" and "worst" lists from publications like BuzzFeed, Fox News, and Huffington Post, and surveyed about 30,000 of its own customers.
Candy corn ousted circus peanuts as the most-disliked candy.
Skittles were named America's favorite Halloween candy; it's also the top-ranked candy in the state of California.
Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
