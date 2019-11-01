7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Lyft offers a new subscription service, older Apple devices need to update their OS or lose internet connectivity, and the best and worst Halloween candies

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Lyft subscription Pink offers discounts on all car rides

Lyft is rolling out a new subscription that focuses on perks that go beyond just rides for its members.

For $19.95 a month, members of the new service "Lyft Pink" will get a 15 percent discount on all rides, but also priority airport pickups, three e-bike rides, three waived ride cancellations and other seasonal discounts.

Lyft is discontinuing all other subscriptions as of October 30, making Lyft Pink the only subscription membership for Lyft by the end of the year. Lyft communications manager Zachary Kizer describes Lyft Pink as an evolution of the company's earlier subscription models, incorporating highly requested benefits.

Lyft says that none of these discounts will affect what their drivers earn.



Apple urges users to update their iPhones or potentially lose internet

Apple is urging users of older iPhones and iPads to update their devices to the latest iOS software, or they could lose the ability to connect to the internet.

Products from 2012 and earlier will need to be updated before midnight UTC on November 3. This includes iPhone 5, 4, and cellular-enabled iPad mini, iPad 2 and third-generation iPad.

According to Apple, the update will allow users to maintain accurate GPS location and connect to the internet to use the App Store, iCloud, and email. The Office of Electricity at the Department of Energy confirmed that the update is necessary because of a GPS time rollover issue, something that happens about every 19 years when GPS devices require a reset in order to precisely measure time and dates.



Candy corn, Skittles are the worst and best Halloween candies

According to CandyStore.com, candy corn is the most-hated Halloween candy, ranking with raisins, pennies, and toothbrushes.

The sweets retailer studied "best" and "worst" lists from publications like BuzzFeed, Fox News, and Huffington Post, and surveyed about 30,000 of its own customers.

Candy corn ousted circus peanuts as the most-disliked candy.

Skittles were named America's favorite Halloween candy; it's also the top-ranked candy in the state of California.

Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to the National Retail Federation.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghalloweenlyftconsumer watchiphoneipadapplerideshare7 on your sideconsumercandyconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EpiPen maker to pay $30 million for financial nondisclosure, DOJ issues guidelines for using consumer genetic databases, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: How much Americans spend on Halloween candy, a simple way to cut your water bill by 13 percent, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FTC sues Match for deceptive 'love interest' ads, Home Meridian recalls dresser for tip-over risk, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Nissan recalls 1.2 million cars for backup camera glitch, Nestle debuts plant-based 'Awesome Burger,' and more
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Comcast stays out even after power restored
QUICK TIP: Why do you spend money on Halloween?
How much money should you save for a disaster fund?
PG&E agrees to rebates for customers affected by power shutoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now': Watch ABC7 special report
Stephen Curry shares message with Dub Nation after hand injury
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Kincade Fire 60 percent contained, most mandatory evacuations lifted
Show More
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Hillside Fire evacuations being lifted
Dancing priest wows crowd during pep rally
Police say missing college student was harmed
Warriors fans upset about Curry injury, trying to stay positive
More TOP STORIES News