7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Nissan recalls 1.2 million cars for backup camera glitch, Nestle debuts plant-based 'Awesome Burger,' and price of tomatoes may rise after new agreement

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nissan recalling more than 1.2 million cars for rearview camera glitch

Nissan is voluntarily recalling more than 1.2 million vehicles due to a backup camera issue.

The recall affects a range of cars from Nissan and Infiniti manufactured between 2018 and 2019. Car owners can adjust their backup cameras to hide the rearview image, but a software glitch causes the system to stay stuck in that setting - meaning the car will not display its rearview camera the next time the car is put into Reverse.

Owners can find a full list of recalled vehicles at Consumer Reports. Those with affected cars can contact Infiniti customer service at 800-662-6200 or Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669. Dealers will update the cars' software for free.



Nestle joins faux-meat market with new Awesome Burger

Nestle is joining the faux-meat market with its new Awesome Burger, a plant-based food that mimics real beef patties.

Produced by Nestle's Moss Landing-based Sweet Earth brand, this is the food giant's first venture into plant-based products that imitate meat - a market already dominated by Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

The Awesome Burger is made with yellow pea protein, and is GMO-free, soy-free, and vegan (although it isn't gluten-free). It will make its debut in Safeway, Ralphs, and Fred Meyer; Sweet Earth expects to be available in Whole Foods soon.



Tomato prices could rise after new deal with Mexican growers, experts say

The U.S. Department of Commerce has finalized an agreement with Mexican tomato growers and exporters that could raise the price of tomatoes.

The new agreement adjusts some prices and mandates inspections of round, Roma and grape tomatoes sold in bulk. The agreement states that inspectors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture must check shipments within 48 hours of being notified, or within 24 hours if monitors are already in the area. Critics say the delay can lead to poorer quality, as vine-ripened tomatoes have a seven-day shelf life. Domestic growers have argued that Mexican-grown tomatoes of poor quality are already sold in the U.S. at lower prices, undermining the market.

More than half of tomatoes eaten in the U.S. come from Mexico, although that number can change with the seasons - jumping to 70 percent in December and January.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan francisconestle foodsconsumer watchauto recallrecallvegetablenissanvegan7 on your sidefruitconsumerburgersconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Chevy recalls Trax SUVs due to suspension flaw, reports of scam 'smishing' texts increase, and Iceland is rated the best place to retire
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: San Francisco sues travel websites for deceptive practices, major broadcasters drop e-cigarette ads, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Amazon allows shoppers to pay cash for online purchases, WalletHub ranks the best California cities to retire, and consumers cite high TV costs as the reason for cord-cutting
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: AT&T sued for allegedly creating fake DirecTV Now accounts, people would rather drive than use self-driving cars, survey says
7 ON YOUR SIDE
QUICK TIP: What to do if your travel company goes out of business while you're on a trip
Down payment loans help realize homeowner dream
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: BodyBio E-Lyte electrolyte supplements and tickets to Sarah Colonna at Cobb's Comedy Club!
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Chevy recalls Trax SUVs due to suspension flaw, reports of scam 'smishing' texts increase, and Iceland is rated the best place to retire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials report 2 flu deaths in Santa Clara Co.
LIVE: Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment, sources say
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
Disney CEO Bob Iger discusses new book with ABC7
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, possible PG&E outages, tribute to Bruce Bochy
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Show More
Sonoma County schools among lowest measles immunization rates
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
VTA cracks down on commuters at light rail crossing
More TOP STORIES News