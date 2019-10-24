CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Older adults less likely to fall for scams - but lose more money, retailers disconnect on customer priorities, and screens lead to increased sugar, caffeine consumption in teens

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Older consumers are less likely to report losing money to scams - but their losses are bigger, a new study shows.In their new report, "Protecting Older Consumers 2018-2019: A Report of the Federal Trade Commission," the FTC shares its finding that consumers aged 60 or over were the "least likely of any age group to report losing money to fraud." However, the total dollar amount lost for the older age group is higher than for any other group. Those aged 80 or over had the highest median dollar amount lost at $1,700 - a 55 percent increase over the previous year.Certain scams hit older consumers particularly hard. "Tech support scams" succeeded in taking older consumers' money five times more often than they did younger consumers. Older consumers were also three times more likely to fall for "impostor frauds," when someone impersonates someone they know.Elderly victims lost money the most often to phone scams. The most frequently reported method of payment by an older victim to a scammer was via gift card, although wire transfers still accounted for the most total dollars lost.A new study reveals a disconnect between what consumers want, and what retailersconsumers want.The study by Oracle Retail surveyed over 15,000 people, asking them about their shopping experiences. Consumers stated that their top priorities when shopping were: convenience (56 percent), the ability to discover new products (36 percent) and getting advice from knowledgeable employees (22 percent). That differed greatly from the retailer's estimate of their customers' priorities: 34 percent rated convenience as a high priority, 18 percent said product discovery, and only 6 percent said expert advice from employees.57 percent of consumers also complained that returning purchases was difficult - but the majority of retailers surveyed said that their return processes were "very easy." Consumers also really, really want fast shipping. 92 percent agreed that they want "free one-day delivery by whatever means is most expedient - drone, driverless car, messenger, etc."Teens who spend long periods of time with screens - TV, computers, phones - consume more caffeine and sugar, according to a new study.McMaster University studied the responses of 32,000 students between grades 8 and 10. The researchers found that "caffeine and sugar intake was more likely to increase based on the amount of screen time teens were exposed to." Younger students were more susceptible to this trend, and male students were more likely than females to increase their caffeine and sugar intake.Almost 30 percent of students were found to consume too much sugar due to prolonged screen time, while 20 percent consumed too much caffeine.