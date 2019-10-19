7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Operators of alleged mortgage fraud scheme indicted, drugmaker pulls Zantac due to possible contamination, and Southwest Airlines miles no longer expire

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO -- Operators of alleged mortgage fraud scheme indicted

Three individuals are under indictment for an alleged mortgage fraud scheme operating throughout California.

The operators of Grand View Financial - Steven Rogers, Robert Sedlar, and Audrey Gan - were arrested and charged with 121 felony counts, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced today. They are accused of operating a "mortgage and foreclosure assistance program" that promised to eliminate mortgage liens and deed the home back to the original owner free and clear, if the owner transferred their house and paid additional money to Grand View.

Instead, the trio allegedly conspired to steal those homes and the money paid to them. Their victims - many of whom were elderly and in financial distress - reported a combined loss of over $7 million.

Rogers, Sedlar, and Gan were indicted for "conspiracy, grand theft, elder abuse, filing false or forged documents in a public office, and engaging in a prohibited act as a foreclosure consultant."

Grand View Financial operated in the Counties of San Diego, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Placer, Solano, Mendocino, San Francisco, El Dorado, and Sacramento. Those who believe they were also victims of this company are advised to call 1-800-952-5225 (California residents) or 1-916-322-3360 (non-California residents).



RELATED: Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle



Over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac pulled in US, Canada

Drugmaker Sanofi is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.

The French company Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration said a potentially cancer-causing chemical had been detected at low levels in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac. The federal agency said consumers could consider taking another heartburn medicine or contact their doctor.

Several drugstore chains have already removed Zantac and generic versions from store shelves.



Southwest Airline Rapid Rewards points to no longer expire

Just as United Airlines did in August, Southwest Airlines has announced that their air miles will no longer expire.

In an email to customers Thursday, the airline said that their "Rapid Reward" points would be "yours forever." Previously, the reward points expired after 24 months of no account activity.

There's some less-exciting news for customers alongside this announcement. Southwest's "Companion Pass," which allows a traveler to bring a companion for free, will require the traveler earn 125,000 points in a year, starting January 2020. Previously, the traveler only had to earn 110,000 miles to gain a companion pass.



