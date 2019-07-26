CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable smartphone to launch in September, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and Mazda recalls cars over headrests

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in September after delays
The troubled Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally ready to hit store shelves.
Samsung announced that the foldable smartphone will hit stores in September, and retail for $1,980.
As we previously reported, the Galaxy Fold experienced technical issues that caused the screen to malfunction. Tech reporters who reviewed the device said that the phone's packaging was unclear, leading them to remove a protective film on the phone's screen - which was not supposed to be removed. After the complaints, Samsung delayed the phone's release.
Samsung said that they have made design and construction improvements, including making it clear that the screen's film is not meant to be removed.
RELATED: Best Buy cancels pre-orders of Samsung Galaxy Fold
Fitness trackers, smartwatches may not be as effective on darker skin tones
Fitness trackers and smartwatches may not work as effectively for people with darker skin tones, according to a new report.
Users have complained on online platforms about the devices struggling to give readings on people with darker skin. Stat, a health and medicine publication, found that the green light used by the gadgets to take readings is more readily absorbed by dark skin, affecting their accuracy.
In an emailed statement, Fitbit said it consistently tests the performance of its products among diverse users. According to the company, the devices' optical system produces a green light strong enough to penetrate darker skin and provide accurate heart rate readings.
Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin products use green light, which is cheaper than infrared.
Apple Watches, however, periodically use both green and red lights to generate heart rate readings.
Mazda issues recalls over flawed headrests
Mazda is recalling over 9,000 of its Mazda3 cars due to a malfunctioning headrests.
The model year 2019 Mazda3's seat covers were improperly installed, which can cause the headrests to fail to lock into place. This can increase the risk of an injury in the event of a crash.
Dealers will modify the headrest locks for free; owners should contact Mazda customer service at 800-222-5500 to see if their car is affected, and to arrange for a fix.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable smartphone to launch in September, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and Mazda recalls cars over headrests
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News