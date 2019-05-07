CONSUMER CATCH-UP: SFPD spoofed in new phone scam, YouTube tests shopping links, and the local business that drives up home values

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A warning tonight from the San Francisco police department: scammers are calling around, saying they are from the SFPD. They tell the person who answers the phone they have an outstanding warrant or have committed a crime and must pay a fine.The phone calls are also often supported with "caller ID spoofing" to display the SFPD non-emergency phone number or other official-looking number on the recipient's caller ID.The police department recommends those who receive such a call should hang up immediately, and warn to never give out personal information on the phone to an unsolicited caller. If anyone has received such a call and provided them with any information, they are urged to contact their local police department to file a report.YouTube is reportedly testing putting shopping links under some of its videos.According to The Information, some videos already have the links, which include "product prices and recommendations under videos playing on the site, and makes it easy for viewers to buy them on Google."These links take users straight to a page where they can purchase the items via Google Express marketplace. This new feature is the latest in Google's strategies to compete with online retail giant Amazon.Researchers from University of Toledo and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte found that after a brewery opened in a neighborhood, home prices rose. Houses located within a half-mile of the brewery saw the increase. In one Charlotte neighborhood, prices climbed 10% for both single family homes and condos after a local brew pub set up shop.Researchers theorized that breweries offered food, drink, and a place to relax with friends -- amenities that, when within walking distance, are especially attractive to home buyers.