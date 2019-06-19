CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Summer toy dangers, drugmakers push back against including prices in ads, and Frito-Lay recalls select barbecue-flavored chips

SAN FRANCISCO --BOSTON (AP) - A consumer advocacy group is reminding parents of the dangers of classic summertime toys like baby pools, high-powered water guns and inflatable pool rings.Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm issued its annual list of 10 "summer safety traps" Tuesday.Other toys on the list include water balloon slingshots, on-ground water slides such as the Slip 'N Slide, and projectile-firing toy guns.Nonmotorized scooters also earned a spot because the organization says they're responsible for most toy-related injuries.Trampoline parks, all-terrain vehicles, pool covers and defective pool drain covers were other child safety risks included on the list.The organization says July and August account for more preventable, accidental deaths than any other two-month period of the year.Drugmakers are pushing back against a new rule that would require them to include the list prices of their products in direct-to-consumer television advertising.3 major drug makers -- Merck, Eli Lilly, and Amgen - and the Association of National Advertisers filed a lawsuit to stop the implementation of this new rule. They claim that consumers could become confused or subject to "sticker shock" when they see the listed price without more information to contextualize the actual cost of the drugs. The lawsuit also alleges this rule exceeds the authority of the Department of Health and Human Services and violates their First Amendment rights.HHS announced this new rule back in May in an effort to make drug prices more transparent for consumers.Frito-Lay is recalling Lay's "Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips" due to an undeclared allergen.The product may contain milk, which was not declared on the label.The recalled chips are in 7 oz. bags with a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of August 27, 2019.Consumers with affected products may return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a refund or contact Frito-Lay's consumer relations at (800) 352-4477 from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (CST), Monday through Friday.