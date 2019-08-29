CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Travel companies announce Hurricane Dorian plans, new scam purports to be from U.S. Marshals, and pill bottles recalled due to child safety risk

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Travel companies announce contingency plans in the days before Hurricane Dorian
As those in the path of Hurricane Dorian prepare for the storm, travelers expecting to move through affected areas will also have to reexamine their plans.
Airlines, cruises, tours, and members of the hospitality industry are issuing waivers for those needing to reschedule or cancel trips.
Multiple airlines have already waived the change and cancellations fees for flights with Caribbean destinations, although fewer have included Florida airports. Most are expected to update their policies throughout the day on Thursday. The New York Times has a roundup of airlines' policies.
Cruises originating out of Port Canaveral, Florida, are adjusting their itineraries. Royal Caribbean Cruises stated they are changing some of their routes out of concern for their customers' and crews' comfort and safety, and closed its private island, CocoCay. Disney Cruise Line also changed the itinerary of its Disney Fantasy to go through the western Caribbean.
Although many hotels have yet to announce their hurricane contingency plans, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association encouraged its members to waive cancellation fees for guests. For their part, Walt Disney World Resort has a hurricane policy that allows guests to reschedule or cancel if a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center. Airbnb will also waive fees for guests who can prove they were affected by the storm.
Sandoz recalls prescription drug bottles for failure to meet child-resistance standards.
The bottles of prescription drugs Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe are being recalled for failing to meet child safety standards.
The manufacturer, Sandoz, is recalling over 600,000 bottles of the drugs for not being as child-resistant as is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, exposing the drugs as a poisoning risk to children.
Consumers should immediately put the medications in a secure place, away from the reach of children, and contact Sandoz for a free replacement bottle cap.
New scam alert: Callers pose as "U.S. Marshals," try to collect fees
U.S. Marshals and the FBI are warning people to avoid scam calls from those claiming to be U.S. marshals or other law enforcement officials.
These phone scams attempt to claim a fine from victims for failure to report for jury duty or other offenses. The scammers tell victims they can avoid being arrested if they purchase a prepaid debit card and read the card number over the phone to pay off the fine. U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement officials will never ask for information like credit, debit or gift card numbers for any reason.
Consumers who receive a call similar to this can call the clerk of the court's office of the U.S. District Court in their area and verify the information given by the caller. If the information does not match and it's a scam call, consumers can report the call to their local FBI office and file a complaint with Federal Trade Commission.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Travel companies announce Hurricane Dorian plans, new scam purports to be from U.S. Marshals, and pill bottles recalled due to child safety risk
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News