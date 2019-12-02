Shopping

ABC News Consumer Correspondent Becky Worley shares some of the best Cyber Monday deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today is Cyber Monday and there are limitless deals to have however, how do we know what to buy? Becky Worley, ABC News Consumer Correspondent, shares her best advice on what to purchase and what you should wait to buy.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoholiday shoppingcyber mondaysave moneydealsonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Prehistoric puppy found in permafrost in Russia
Florida flight diverted after woman fakes medical emergency
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Water line break causes flooding at San Jose hospital
Ghost Ship victims honored on 3rd anniversary of deadly Oakland fire
More TOP STORIES News