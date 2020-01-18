FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: A.C.T.'s 'Wakey Wakey' and Homeroom mac and cheese!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away tickets to A.C.T.'s production of "Wakey Wakey" with Tony Hale, and Homeroom mac and cheese! Find out how to claim your free stuff!
AMERICAN CONSERVATORY THEATER - "WAKEY WAKEY" STARRING TONY HALE
The American Conservatory Theater - San Francisco is giving away 50 pairs of tickets to see their production of "Wakey, Wakey" starring Tony Hale on Friday, January 24th at 8 pm at the Geary Theater. ($86 value!)
To claim your free tickets, please visit this link and fill out the form. The first 50 to respond will receive a confirmation email; your tickets will be held at will call under your name. Tickets must be picked up by 30 minutes before curtain.
About A.C.T.'s "Wakey Wakey"
Written by Will Eno, directed by Anne Kauffman, and starring two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale
A.C.T.'s Geary Theater, 415 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102
An intimate comedy about love, life and what it means to be human. Over the course of a very special hour, a man considers his entire life. What does he remember? What will he share? What does it mean? Funny, quirky, and provocative, Wakey, Wakey is an intimate new comedy from Obie Award-winning playwright Will Eno-a surprising yet familiar look at what it means and how it feels to be human. Experience the play that has everyone talking - plus a never-before-seen companion play commissioned and developed by A.C.T. and written by Eno featuring Kathryn Smith-McGlynn alongside students from A.C.T.'s acclaimed MFA program, and refreshments to follow the show. Starring two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development, Toy Story 4), Wakey, Wakey is a remarkable combination of the extraordinary and the everyday that invites you to share the pleasure, humor, and beautiful mystery of life.
For more information, visit the A.C.T.'s website.
HOMEROOM
Homeroom is giving away one hundred $10.99 gift cards!
To claim your free gift card, visit Homeroom510.com. A special pop-up dedicated to Finney's Free Stuff visitors will appear with a short form to apply, requesting first name and email address. An email confirmation will include a link to an eGift card and a promo code. Viewers should click the eGift card link, select the $10.99 gift card option and add the personalized promo code before checking out. They can then choose to send the gift card to themselves or a friend instantly. To redeem the gift card, applicants must visit the restaurant or use it on an online order.
Homeroom
400 40th St
Oakland, CA 94609
About Homeroom
Coming home from a grueling workday as an attorney, Homeroom's founder Erin Wade was craving her favorite comfort food. There was no restaurant nearby with mac and cheese as delicious as the one she grew up eating-so she pulled up her dad's family recipe and started cooking. Homeroom opened in the Temescal district of Oakland on Valentine's Day 2011. Since then, it's become a lot more than a favorite Bay Area restaurant. Homeroom makes every mac and cheese to order. That means each dish is made fresh and served with love, using Erin's original family recipe. Homeroom exists not just to make the world's best mac + cheese, but to model a new way of doing business. As a queer, woman-owned business, Homeroom's values in inclusivity and collective success is revolutionizing the food industry.
For more information, visit Homeroom's website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
