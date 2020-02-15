FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Alcatraz Cruise tickets and Ocean's Halo organic noodle bowls!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Alcatraz Cruise tickets and Ocean's Halo organic noodle bowls! Find out how to get your free stuff!
Alcatraz Cruises is giving away 25 pairs of adult day ticket to Alcatraz Island! ($79.80 value.)
To claim your free tickets, visit this link and find the "ABC7 Giveaway" link, and fill out the form. Tickets include a round-trip ferry ride to the Island, an award winning cellhouse audio tour, with daily optional programs and exhibits. First come, first served for the first 25 unique submissions.
About Alcatraz Cruises
Alcatraz Island has been named the #1 Landmark in the U.S. in 2015 & 2018 by TripAdvisor Reviews! Once home to some of America's most notorious criminals, the federal penitentiary that operated here from 1934 to 1963 brought a dark mystique to "The Rock". The presence of infamous inmates, like Al "Scarface" Capone and the "Birdman" Robert Stroud, helped to establish the Island's notoriety. Yet, many people are unaware of the historical significance before and after it was one of the world's most legendary prisons. Civil War-era buildings, cannons, and subterranean rooms give insight into the 19th century when the Island served as both a harbor defense fort and a military prison. As you dock at Alcatraz Island, visible reminders of the American Indian Occupation, which began in 1969 and ended in 1971, remains etched on "The Rock", recognizing an important milestone in the American Indian rights movement. Today, restoration of the first lighthouse on the Pacific Coast, the historic gardens, and the recently renovated Model Industries Building shed new light on an abundance of stories still locked away. Alcatraz Cruises' selection of tours reveal those insights directly from the legends.
Ocean's Halo is giving away 100 of their Big Bowls of Noodles! ($4.49 value.)
To claim your free bowl of noodles, visit the Ocean's Halo Instagram (@oceanshalo) and find their most recent post. Leave a comment with the flavor you're more excited to try (Vegan Beef, Vegan Chicken, or Vegan Thai Coconut), then also send @oceanshalo a DM with your mailing address. The first 100 will be mailed a coupon for a free bowl of noodles, available at Whole Foods.
About Ocean's Halo's Vegan Big Bowl of Noodles
Ocean's Halo's Vegan Big Bowl of Noodles contains veggies, a kelp-based seasoning packet, and double the noodles of a traditional noodle bowl! Double the noodles means perfect for sharing with a loved one on Valentine's Day! Features a plant-fiber bowl and is USDA Certified organic!
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
