FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: American Conservatory Theater's "Toni Stone" and Zatik Naturals Healthy Glow Soap!

AMERICAN CONSERVATORY THEATER
The American Conservatory Theater San Francisco is giving away 50 individual tickets to see their production of "Toni Stone" on Thursday, March 5, 2020. ($30 value.)
To claim your free individual ticket, please visit this link and fill out the form. The first 50 to respond will receive a confirmation email; your ticket will be held at will call under your name. Tickets must be picked up by 30 minutes before curtain. Performance is Thursday, March 5 at the A.C.T.'s Geary Theater (415 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102).
About American Conservatory Theater's production of "Toni Stone"
The Wall Street Journal called this the "Best New Play of 2019"! Toni Stone is the first woman to play professional baseball with men. The Negro League Baseball Players Association called Toni Stone "one of the best players you have never heard of." This is a west-coast premiere, directed by A.C.T.'s Artistic Director and Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon; the play is adapted from Martha Ackmann's book, Curveball: The Remarkable True Story of Toni Stone. Pam's been working with playwright Lydia R. Diamond on this show for seven years.
For more information, visit the ACT website.
ZATIK NATURALS
Zatik Naturals is giving away 100 bars of their Healthy Glow Soap! ($6 value.)
To claim your bar of Zatik Naturals Healthy Glow Soap, please email info@zatiknatural.com. Use "abcsf" in the subject line and include all of your mailing information. The first 100 to respond will be granted a bar of soap.
If you miss out on the giveaway, don't worry! All ABC viewers can use code "ABCSF" from 25% off anything on Zatik's online store, and free shipping for orders over $35.
About Zatik Naturals' Glow Soap
Handcrafted in small batches, cold processed soap where part of the oil blend isn't converted into soap. Delicate cleansing bar contains precious essential oils, mineral rich sea kelp and impurity absorbing charcoal will take away skin's impurities while leaving the skin soft and healthy appearance. Made with oils like olive, sweet basil, palm, lavender and coconut! For dry, delicate skin types.
For more information, visit the Zatik Naturals' website.
