FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: American Indian Art Show, Hooked on Phonics

We have free tickets for the American Indian Art Show Marin and a year subscription to the Hooked on Phonics app. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!The American Indian Art Show is giving away 75 pairs of tickets for Saturday 2/16 and another 75 pairs for Sunday 2/17.You must specify which day you want to go.The show is located at Marin Civic Center at 3501 Civic Center Dr, San Rafael, CA 94903.Hooked on Phonics is giving away a free, year-long digital subscription to their "Learn to Read" mobile app (value $40).The first 100 people to respond will get the subscription.and enter the promo code: READABC7.If you are not in the first 100 to enter, you can still use this promo code to get 20 percent off the year subscription.