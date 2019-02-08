7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: American Indian Art Show, Hooked on Phonics

We have free tickets for the American Indian Art Show Marin and a year subscription to the Hooked on Phonics app. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

American Indian Art Show Marin

The American Indian Art Show is giving away 75 pairs of tickets for Saturday 2/16 and another 75 pairs for Sunday 2/17.

Go here to get your tickets.

You must specify which day you want to go.

The show is located at Marin Civic Center at 3501 Civic Center Dr, San Rafael, CA 94903.

The American Indian Art Show/Marin has become the most significant showcase of Antique American Indian art on the west coast. Celebrating its 35th year in 2019, this show brings together the passion of the country's top dealers and artists, with collectors, and those interested in exploring the rich cultures of the Americas. With an emphasis on Antique American Indian art, as well as Pre-Columbian, Spanish Colonial and the best contemporary American Indian art, this show offers something for everyone, including jewelry, textiles, baskets, pottery, beadwork, sculpture, paintings, photography, books and more. Our exhibitors and artists offer the finest quality material for everyone from the first time buyer to the seasoned collector.

Hooked on Phonics

Hooked on Phonics is giving away a free, year-long digital subscription to their "Learn to Read" mobile app (value $40).

The first 100 people to respond will get the subscription.

Go here and enter the promo code: READABC7.

If you are not in the first 100 to enter, you can still use this promo code to get 20 percent off the year subscription. The 20 percent off code will last for one week; it will expire 2/16/19.

With 275+ interactive phonics activities Hooked on Phonics is Highly Effective and Incredibly Fun. Nurture your child's reading and confidence with the right blend of interactive learn-to-read tools. The award-winning digital program is based on research, approved by the Children's Reading Foundation, and designed in conjunction with leading educators, renowned authors, and most importantly, parents.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
