FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fair tickets

Due to breaking news, Finney's Friday Free Stuff did not air as planned this evening. However, we don't want you to miss out on free tickets to Bay Area Wedding Fairs, which offers multiple dates, including this Sunday in Fremont! Please see below for details on how to claim your tickets.
BAY AREA WEDDING FAIRS
Bay Area Wedding Fairs is giving away tickets to its upcoming shows!
First, go here to register for the show of your choice. Then, go here to order your tickets -- be sure to use the promo code ABCFREE at checkout. The first 200 people will receive their free tickets.
You may choose from the following upcoming shows:
Campo Di Bocce, Fremont (12PM-4PM) - Feb. 24, 2019
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (12PM-4PM) - April 28, 2019
Pleasanton Doubletree (12PM-4PM) - May 19, 2019
Meet face to face with the Bay Area's best wedding professionals and get the unique experience of exhibits, displays, an overstock gown sale, and glamorous Runway Fashion Show. Have your fill of food and beverage samples, and savings in your pocket with great deals from vendors, and get all your wedding planning needs taken care of all under one roof! One lucky couple will even win the ultimate $10,000 Wedding Package grand prize!
For more information, visit Bay Area Wedding Fairs.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
