FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, free Finny e-book

We have free tickets from Bay Area Wedding Fairs, and the illustrated children's book "Finny and the Seal Hotel." Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Bay Area Wedding Fairs

Bay Area Wedding Fairs is giving away 200 FREE tickets to its upcoming Wedding Fairs. Limit 4 per transaction.

To enter for free tickets, follow these exact directions:

Step 1:Go here to register online
Step 2:Go here to redeem your Free Ticket Here Using Promo Code: ABCFREE at checkout!

To show solidarity with the federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown, Bay Area Wedding Fairs will have a special discount package at the show. If you or your immediate family is a federal employee impacted by the shutdown, please mention at the registration to receive the discount package.

The first fair is this weekend at the Fairmont in San Francisco.

There are other fairs later this year, you can enter for tickets:

San Francisco Fairmont (12PM-4PM) - Jan. 27, 2019
Walnut Creek Marriott (12PM-4PM) - Feb. 10, 2019
Campo Di Bocce Fremont (12PM-4PM) - Feb. 24, 2019
Levi's Stadium Wedding Fair (12PM-4PM) - April 28, 2019
Pleasanton Doubletree Wedding Fair (12PM-4PM) - May 19, 2019

Free e-book: Finny and The Seal Hotel

Local author Linda Bel has written and illustrated a children's book based in the Bay Area, called "Finny and the Seal Hotel," which she just released on Amazon.

We are giving away a free e-book.

The giveaway is an unlimited number of e-books, you can get your free one right here until midnight tonight (January 25th).

You can also download free Kindle app to view the book on iPad, Android, Mac and PC, here.

