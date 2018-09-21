FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Hyatt Carmel Highlands

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fairs event in San Francisco, plus free appetizers at the Hyatt Carmel Highlands. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Bay Area Wedding Fairs
The first 200 people who use our exclusive promo code "ABCFREE" on the Bay Area Wedding Fairs website will win a free ticket to the upcoming show in San Francisco.
This giveaway is a $15 value. The event is 12pm - 4pm Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Parc55 Hotel in the heart of Union Square, 55 Cyril Magnin Street, San Francisco.
Wedding planning isn't easy, and Bay Area Wedding Fairs is here to help! Come check out the event, showcasing bridal fashion, decor, and more.
Meet the Bay Area's best wedding professionals and experience exhibits, displays, an overstock gown sale, and Runway Fashion Show. It's a chance to get all your wedding planning needs taken care of, all under one roof.
One lucky couple will win a $10,000 Wedding Package grand prize.
Since 2002, Bay Area Wedding Fairs has been giving engaged couples the unique shopping experience of meeting vendors face-to-face.
Click here for more information about Bay Area Wedding Fairs.
Hyatt Carmel Highlands: California Market at Pacific's Edge
The first 150 people who fill out this form will win a free appetizer, chef's choice, at the California Market at Pacific's Edge Restaurant in the Hyatt Carmel Highlands.
This giveaway is a $15 value. The Hyatt Carmel Highlands is located at 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel.
The restaurant pairs unmatched views of the Pacific Ocean and the famed Big Sur coastline with spectacular California Coastal cuisine prepared with the freshest locally-sourced ingredients.
Appetizers on the menu currently include Baked Oysters Rockefeller, Brussels sprouts with truffle honey, feta watermelon salad, and local catch ceviche.
The California Market is a fusion of the hotel's two popular and award-winning restaurants.
The menu features local producers, including Bellwether Farms Creamery in Sonoma, Swank Farms in Hollister and Monterey Abalone Company in Monterey.
Click here for more information about Hyatt Carmel Highlands: California Market at Pacific's Edge.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Hyatt Carmel Highlands
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories
More News