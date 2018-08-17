7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair

We have free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fairs event in San Jose, plus tickets to the upcoming Monterey County Fair. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fairs event in San Jose, plus tickets to the upcoming Monterey County Fair. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Bay Area Wedding Fairs

The first 200 people who use our exclusive promo code "ABCFREE" on the Bay Area Wedding Fairs website will win a free ticket to the upcoming show in San Jose.

This giveaway is a $15 value. The event is 3pm - 7pm Sunday, Aug. 19 at the DoubleTree Hotel; 2050 Gateway Place, San Jose.

Wedding planning isn't easy, and Bay Area Wedding Fairs is here to help! Come check out the event, showcasing bridal fashion, decor, and more.

Meet the Bay Area's best wedding professionals and experience exhibits, displays, an overstock gown sale, and Runway Fashion Show. It's a chance to get all your wedding planning needs taken care of, all under one roof.

One lucky couple will win a $10,000 Wedding Package grand prize.

Since 2002, Bay Area Wedding Fairs has been giving engaged couples the unique shopping experience of meeting vendors face-to-face.

Limit four tickets per transaction.

Click here for more information about Bay Area Wedding Fairs.

Monterey County Fair

The first 150 people who fill out the form at this link will win one free admission to the Monterey County Fair.

This giveaway is a $10 value. The Monterey County Fair runs Aug. 30 - Sept. 3 at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey.

Come and "Shake Your Tail Feathers" with the theme of this year's Monterey County Fair! It's a dedication to our feathered friends who will be at the fair.

Enjoy free live entertainment with music of all genres, juggling and hypnosis acts, pig racing, rodeo, and much more.

The fair will also feature live wood carving demonstrations and pony rides, along with livestock competitions and art exhibitions.

The Monterey County Fair has been running for more than 80 years.

Click here for more information about the Monterey County Fair.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
