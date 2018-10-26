7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Super Snack Time

By
We have free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fairs show at the Santa Clara Convention Center, plus free snacks from Super Snack Time. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Bay Area Wedding Fairs

The first 200 people who use our exclusive promo code "ABCFREE" on the Bay Area Wedding Fairs website will win a free ticket to the upcoming show at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

This giveaway is a $20 value. The event is 12pm - 4pm Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara.

Wedding planning isn't easy, and Bay Area Wedding Fairs is here to help! Come check out the event, showcasing bridal fashion, decor, and more.

Meet the Bay Area's best wedding professionals and experience exhibits, displays, an overstock gown sale, and Runway Fashion Show. It's a chance to get all your wedding planning needs taken care of, all under one roof.

One lucky couple will win a $10,000 Wedding Package grand prize.

Since 2002, Bay Area Wedding Fairs has been giving engaged couples the unique shopping experience of meeting vendors face-to-face.

Click here for more information about Bay Area Wedding Fairs.

Super Snack Time

100 people who email SuperSnackTimeGiveaway@havasformula.com will win a coupon for Super Snack Time snacks.

This giveaway is a $5 value.

Super Snack Time is a new line of bold, tasty snacks including Biscuits in a Box and Pizza in a Bag.

Get delicious biscuits in minutes with Super Snack Time's Biscuits in a Box. The versatile and ready-to-use biscuit mix offers just-out-of-the-oven homemade flavor.

Available in two varieties - Chicken & Waffles and Cheesy Bacon - water is all you need to mix up these biscuits!

They also serve as a quick and easy base for pancakes, waffles, pie crust, and more.

Then have your taste buds blown by Super Snack Time's Pizza in a Bag. The delicious pepperoni jerky that combines two of America's favorite foods - pizza and jerky - and provides the perfect keto and paleo friendly snack.

The recipes are flavored with real pizza toppings, including tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese, garlic, oregano, basil, and red pepper flakes.

Click here for more information about Super Snack Time.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
