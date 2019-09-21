FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: BodyBio E-Lyte electrolyte supplements and tickets to Sarah Colonna at Cobb's Comedy Club!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away BodyBio E-Lyte electrolyte supplements and tickets to Sarah Colonna at Cobb's Comedy Club!
BODYBIO E-LYTE
BodyBio is giving away 300 4-ounce bottles of E-Lyte electrolyte supplement! ($8.99 value.)
To claim your free bottle of E-Lyte, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 300 to submit their info will be granted a bottle. Winners will receive confirmation via email; the bottles will be mailed to the mailing address you provide. Bottles may take 4-5 weeks to arrive.
About BodyBio
BodyBio, the nutritional supplement company and leader in cellular health, has launched a new size E-Lyte, a balanced electrolyte concentrate designed to mimic the electrolyte levels in the body. BodyBio was one of the first to make a hydration supplement in 1984, and still boasts the highest concentration on the market. E-Lyte contains no sugars or artificial sweeteners; just pure, salty electrolytes formulated with the three ingredients that support perfect pH balance - sodium, potassium and magnesium. A capful of E-Lyte is all that's required to optimize an 8 oz. glass of water for full electrolyte recovery and replenishment. E-Lyte can also be added to foods normally salty in flavor liked cooked soups, stews, pasta or broth.
For more information, visit the BodyBio website.
COBB'S COMEDY CLUB FEATURING SARAH COLONNA
Cobb's Comedy Club is giving away 300 tickets to Sarah Colonna's stand-up comedy show! ($25-40 value.)
Available showtimes
Friday, September 27
7:30 p.m.
9:45 p.m.
To claim your free tickets, fill out the form at this link, while supplies last. The first 300 to respond will be granted tickets to the show.
Please note that there is a two drink minimum per person and that the show is ages 18+. Tickets are non-transferable. Winners will pick up tickets with photo I.D. at the box office the night of the show. Seating is general admission, first come first serve. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before show time.
Cobb's Comedy Club
915 Columbus Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94133
Tel: 415.928.4320
About Sarah Colonna
Sarah Colonna is well known as a popular roundtable regular on the hit late night talk show "Chelsea Lately." She also served as a full time writer on "Chelsea Lately," as well as a producer, writer and star of the show's spin-off scripted series "After Lately." She currently stars in the Netflix series (2018) "Insatiable" alongside Dallas Roberts, Debby Ryan and Alyssa Milano. The series was picked up for a second season that will air in 2019. Sarah continues to tour across the country headlining comedy clubs regularly
For more information, visit Sarah Colonna's website, or visit the Cobb's Comedy Club website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
