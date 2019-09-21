FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: BodyBio E-Lyte electrolyte supplements and tickets to Sarah Colonna at Cobb's Comedy Club!

BODYBIO E-LYTE

COBB'S COMEDY CLUB FEATURING SARAH COLONNA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away BodyBio E-Lyte electrolyte supplements and tickets to Sarah Colonna at Cobb's Comedy Club!BodyBio is giving away 300 4-ounce bottles of E-Lyte electrolyte supplement! ($8.99 value.)The first 300 to submit their info will be granted a bottle. Winners will receive confirmation via email; the bottles will be mailed to the mailing address you provide. Bottles may take 4-5 weeks to arrive.Cobb's Comedy Club is giving away 300 tickets to Sarah Colonna's stand-up comedy show! ($25-40 value.)Friday, September 277:30 p.m.9:45 p.m.while supplies last. The first 300 to respond will be granted tickets to the show.Please note that there is a two drink minimum per person and that the show is ages 18+. Tickets are non-transferable. Winners will pick up tickets with photo I.D. at the box office the night of the show. Seating is general admission, first come first serve. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before show time.915 Columbus AvenueSan Francisco, CA 94133Tel: 415.928.4320