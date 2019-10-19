FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cartoon Art Museum and Pleasanton Harvest Festival!

CARTOON ART MUSEUM

PLEASANTON HARVEST FESTIVAL

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the Cartoon Art Museum and the Pleasanton Harvest Festival!The Cartoon Art Museum is giving away 250 passes to its current exhibition:(each pass good for two people)! ($20 value)You must fill out all fields for valid entry and only one entry per person will be accepted. Passes are on a first come, first serve basis; the first 250 to respond will be granted a pass. Recipients will receive an email ticket confirmation.The Pleasanton Harvest Festival is giving away 500 admission tickets! ($9 value.)The first 500 people to respond will be granted a ticket. Tickets are first come, first served, and only one ticket per person / email address will be honored. No duplicate names or emails on behalf of others will be honored. You must include your full name and use a valid email address. This ticket is for the Pleasanton Harvest Festival only, and expires on Monday, October 28, 2019.October 25 - 27, 2019Friday, 10 am - 5 pmSaturday, 10 am - 6 pmSunday, 10 am - 5 pmAlameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566