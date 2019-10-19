FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cartoon Art Museum and Pleasanton Harvest Festival!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the Cartoon Art Museum and the Pleasanton Harvest Festival!
CARTOON ART MUSEUM
The Cartoon Art Museum is giving away 250 passes to its current exhibition: Making Faces: Portraits by John Kascht (each pass good for two people)! ($20 value)
To claim your free pass, please visit this link and fill out the form. You must fill out all fields for valid entry and only one entry per person will be accepted. Passes are on a first come, first serve basis; the first 250 to respond will be granted a pass. Recipients will receive an email ticket confirmation.
About the Cartoon Art Museum and "Making Faces: Portraits by John Kascht"
Founded in 1984, the Cartoon Art Museum has something for everyone - from comic strips, comic books and anime to political cartoons, graphic novels and underground comix. People of all ages can view original cartoon art at exhibitions and screenings, produce their own comics and animation at classes and workshops, research deeply into our collection and library, and mingle with professional and aspiring cartoonists. This unique institution houses approximately 7,000 original pieces in our permanent collection and attracts more than 20,000 visitors annually. The Cartoon Art Museum is proud to present Making Faces, a retrospective of drawings and paintings by caricature artist John Kascht, whose irreverent works turns the leisurely pastime of people watching into an Xtreme sport. The show draws from a large body of work created during Kascht's 35-year career as an illustrator.
For more information, visit the Cartoon Art Museum's website.
PLEASANTON HARVEST FESTIVAL
The Pleasanton Harvest Festival is giving away 500 admission tickets! ($9 value.)
To claim your free ticket, please email harvestfestivalshow@gmail.com. The first 500 people to respond will be granted a ticket. Tickets are first come, first served, and only one ticket per person / email address will be honored. No duplicate names or emails on behalf of others will be honored. You must include your full name and use a valid email address. This ticket is for the Pleasanton Harvest Festival only, and expires on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Event information
October 25 - 27, 2019
Friday, 10 am - 5 pm
Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm
Sunday, 10 am - 5 pm
Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
About the Pleasanton Harvest Festival
The Harvest Festivals are the West Coast's largest indoor arts and crafts shows and feature the best handmade and embellished arts and crafts, all proudly made in the United States. The event boasts more than 24,000 unique, arts and crafts and gifts, including jewelry, original art, blown glass, specialty food items, clothing, pottery, toys, home décor and much more. The festival showcases hundreds of artists, all who go through a rigid jury process to ensure that all products offered are of the highest quality and wide diversity. The Pleasanton Harvest Festival will offer exciting continuous live music and entertainment, including the rockin' sounds of the Fargo Brothers and the hilarious antics of comedic jugglers Scotty and Trink. Plus, strolling performers like Frankenstein on stilts will be wandering the grounds and interacting with attendees as they shop.
For more information, visit the Pleasanton Harvest Festival's website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
