FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Ceres Smoothies to Go, Alameda Home & Garden Show

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free three-packs of Ceres Smoothies to Go, plus free tickets to the Alameda Home & Garden Show. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Ceres Smoothies to Go
The first 250 people who fill out this form will win a free three-pack of Ceres Smoothies to Go.
This giveaway is a $6 value.
Ceres has a brand new line of 100% natural, delicious and organic fruit smoothies delivered in a convenient on-the-go pouch for easy snacking.
Made from only the freshest ripe natural fruit, Ceres brings you orchard-to-table freshness. The smoothies are perfect to pack in school lunches or take on hikes, bike rides or wherever you go in your active lifestyle.
The healthy, sippable snack is filled with essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients with no fillers, GMOs or added sugars.
Each smoothie contains small chunks of real fruit and counts for one of your portions of fruit a day.
You can find Ceres snacks at select Costco stores in Northern California.
Click here for more information about Ceres Smoothies to Go.
Alameda Fall Home & Garden Show
The first 125 people who fill out this form will win a free ticket to the Alameda Fall Home & Garden Show.
This giveaway is a $7 value. The Alameda Fall Home & Garden Show is located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton.
The show runs Friday, October 5 - Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Visit the Home & Garden Show for easy improvements to your home and garden. This is the 32nd annual event.
Hundreds of exhibits feature custom kitchens and baths, windows and doors, heating and air, sunrooms and floors, pools and spas, and landscaping displays.
EVERYONE can receive $3 off admission price by printing the coupon found here.
ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the Alameda Fall Home & Garden Show.
Click here for more information about the Alameda Fall Home & Garden Show.
