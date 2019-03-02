FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Brent Morin at Cobb's Comedy Club and Silicon Valley Auto Show tickets

BRENT MORIN AT COBB'S COMEDY CLUB IN SAN FRANCISCO
Come see stand-up comedian Brent Morin perform at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco!
To claim your free tickets, email ccc@livenation.com using the subject line ABC7 In the body of your email, please include which show and how many tickets (up to 4) that you would like to receive.
You may choose from the following upcoming shows:
- Friday 3/8 at 7:30PM
- Friday 3/8 at 9:45PM
- Saturday 3/9 at 9:45PM
Brent Morin is a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor and writer. He is best known for his role as "Justin Kearney" in the NBC sitcom UNDATEABLE. Brent's new half hour can be seen on season two of Netflix's THE STANDUP'S and his one hour special I'M BRENT MORIN is also currently streaming on Netflix. In 2013, he was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch." He has also appeared on CHELSEA LATELY, CONAN, COMEDY CENTRAL, BROOKLYN 99, THE MCCARTHY'S and GROUND FLOOR. Brent can be seen starring in David Haskell's feature THE OUTDOORSMAN.
Please note that there is a 4 ticket limit per person. Cobb's is an 18+ club with valid photo I.D. There is a two drink minimum per person that will be enforced. Seating is first come first serve, general admission. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to show time to guarantee entry.
For more information, visit Cobb's Comedy Club.
SILICON VALLEY AUTO SHOW
We're giving away tickets to the Silicon Valley Auto Show ($12 per adult ticket)!
To claim your free tickets, go here and use the promo code KGOAUTOSHOW.
Limit two tickets per household and while supplies last (limited to 200 tickets).
Experience the future of drive at the 2019 Silicon Valley Auto Show, sponsored by CEFCU (Citizens Equity First Credit Union), Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10. The San Jose McEnery Convention Center will be filled with all that is new in the automotive world including hundreds of new cars, crossovers, trucks, SUVs and more. From driver assistance technology to the latest in connectivity, the Silicon Valley Auto Show will feature the latest innovations designed to make driving safer, as well as the hottest alternative fuel options, pre-production vehicles, custom cars and exotics.
For more information, visit the Silicon Valley Auto Show.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.