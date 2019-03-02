FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Brent Morin at Cobb's Comedy Club and Silicon Valley Auto Show tickets

BRENT MORIN AT COBB'S COMEDY CLUB IN SAN FRANCISCO

Friday 3/8 at 7:30PM



Friday 3/8 at 9:45PM



Saturday 3/9 at 9:45PM

SILICON VALLEY AUTO SHOW

We have tickets to go see comedian Brent Morin at Cobb's and tickets for the Silicon Valley Auto Show! Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!Come see stand-up comedian Brent Morin perform at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco!In the body of your email, please include which show and how many tickets (up to 4) that you would like to receive.You may choose from the following upcoming shows:We're giving away tickets to the Silicon Valley Auto Show ($12 per adult ticket)!and use the promo code