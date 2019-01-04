We have a free 7-day guest pass to Crunch Gym and free Back to the Roots Mushroom Kits. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
CRUNCH
Crunch Gym is giving away a free 7-day guest pass where you can also try out all of their free classes.
Go here to get a free guest pass to Crunch Gym.
BACK TO THE ROOTS
The Back to the Roots Mushroom Kit is the easiest way to grow your own organic and gourmet mushrooms at home in just 10 days! This mushroom growing kit comes with everything you need to grow right out of the box - just add water, and you'll be harvesting delicious mushrooms to cook into tacos, pizzas, or soups! $19.99
The first 50 people who go to the Back to Roots office at 424 2nd street in Oakland will receive the kit. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more about the company on their website here.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Crunch Gym pass, Back to the Roots Mushroom Kit
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories