FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Dalmatia fig spread and 7 Mile House lumpia appetizers!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away Dalmatia fig spread and 7 Mile House lumpia appetizers!

DALMATIA FIG SPREAD

Dalmatia is giving away 200 mini-jars (1.05 ounces) of fig spread! ($1.95 value.)

To claim your free mini-jar of fig spread, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 200 to submit their info will be granted a jar. Winners will receive confirmation via email; the mini-jars will be mailed to the mailing address you provide. Jars may take 5-6 weeks to arrive.

About Dalmatia
Dalmatia fig spread is crafted in Croatia using figs from the pristine Dalmatian Coast of Croatia and other Mediterranean regions. It is cooked with great care to protect the integrity of the fruit and to create a rich, full-bodied, fruity flavor - an unsurpassed tasting experience! Each fig is inspected by hand for quality and we use only first-class figs. These make the perfect addition to any cheese plate - pairs with all cheese varieties from brie to blue cheese to aged cheddars. Also try blending with chopped almonds and plain Greek yogurt. Or, try with cream cheese on toast!

For more information, visit the Dalmatia website.




7 MILE HOUSE RESTAURANT
7 Mile House is giving away 400 pork or chicken lumpia appetizers! ($7 value.)

To claim your free lumpia appetizer, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 400 to respond will be emailed a coupon for the appetizer.

About 7 Mile House
Enjoy delicious homemade, hand-rolled mini pork egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce. In pork or chicken! 7 Mile House was originally a toll house established in 1858, celebrating 161 years in business. It got its name from being 7 miles from the center of San Francisco (Portsmouth Square). It was once a brothel, illegal sports gambling den, trucker hang out, and now an award-winning restaurant! 7 Mile House serves up homestyle American & Filipino food. It's a family and dog-friendly restaurant, sports bar, and live music venue.

For more information, visit the 7 Mile House website.



>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
