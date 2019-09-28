FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Dalmatia fig spread and 7 Mile House lumpia appetizers!

DALMATIA FIG SPREAD

7 MILE HOUSE RESTAURANT

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away Dalmatia fig spread and 7 Mile House lumpia appetizers!Dalmatia is giving away 200 mini-jars (1.05 ounces) of fig spread! ($1.95 value.)The first 200 to submit their info will be granted a jar. Winners will receive confirmation via email; the mini-jars will be mailed to the mailing address you provide. Jars may take 5-6 weeks to arrive.7 Mile House is giving away 400 pork or chicken lumpia appetizers! ($7 value.)The first 400 to respond will be emailed a coupon for the appetizer.