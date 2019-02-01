FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay chamber music, Peter's kettle corn

We have free tickets for the opening concert of Earplay chamber music's 2019 season and favor-sized bags of popcorn. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Earplay Chamber Music
Earplay is offering a free pair of tickets for the opening concert of our 2019 season to the first 50 people who respond.
Featuring an array of adventurous new chamber music works, Earplay's opening concert of Season 34 takes its title from a French phrase that translates roughly to "image within an image."
Concert info:
Monday, February 11, 2019
Taube Atrium Theater
401 Van Ness Avenue (4th floor), San Francisco 94102
Ticket pickup begins at 6:15 p.m.
Preconcert talk at 6:45 p.m.
Concert at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available to pick up in the lobby of the Taube Atrium Theater on February 11, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
To request tickets, email earplay@earplay.org and include Finney's Free in the subject line, the name of the person who will pick up the tickets in the body of the email and whether you want one or two tickets.
More information about the event here.
Peter's Kettle Corn
Peter's Kettle Corn does event catering, and the 2-cup favor-sized bag is the most popular bag size for Special Event Packaging as favors for weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, and other life events!
We're giving away favor-sized bags of popcorn to 300 lucky winners. Winners will be able to select their from their glass cases featuring: Classic Kettle Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Sea Salted Caramel, Spicy Chipotle Lime, Movie Butter, and Tomato Basil.
Visit their website for a link to get a coupon to use in-store at their Oakland location. Click on the "Finney's Friday Free Stuff" banner at the top of the home page to fill out the form to get the coupon.
The coupon is good from Saturday, Feb. 2 until Monday, Feb. 4.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
