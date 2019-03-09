FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Free credits on Scoop Carpool, San Francisco Charity Fashion Show tickets!

SCOOP - CARPOOL WITH COWORKERS

ABC7SCOOP19

SAN FRANCISCO CHARITY FASHION SHOW

The show is one of the Bay Area's largest fashion shows, averaging about 500 attendees per show



This is the 4th year that we've partnered with Michael & ABC7



The show is 100% volunteer-run, enabling all proceeds to go directly to the charity





The proceeds support RiteCare-SF.org, which provides free services for children with communication challenges such as dyslexia & speech impediments



Tickets include access to the afterparty

We have free credits on the Scoop carpooling app, and tickets to the San Francisco Charity Fashion Show!Get two free Carpool Credits (value of $10) on the Scoop app! These credits can be redeemed when carpooling with Scoop, making your first two rides free, or giving additional reimbursements the first two times you drive.Get free General Admission tickets ($20 value), or take $20 off any upgraded Reserved or VIP seating at the San Francisco Charity Fashion Show!. The promo code will automatically be applied; check out as normal.300 General Admission tickets available; discounted upgrades are available while supplies last.