FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Free tickets to Earplay concert and free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fair!

We have free tickets to Earplay's next concert and free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fair!
BAY AREA WEDDING FAIR - CONCORD
Bay Area Wedding Fairs is giving away 200 FREE tickets to its upcoming wedding fairs. (Limit 4 per transaction.)
To claim your tickets, you must register for the fair date and location of your choice, at the link here.
Then to complete the transaction, you must go to the ticket sale page here. Enter the promo code ABCFREE.
UPCOMING FAIRS
CONCORD CROWNE PLAZA - 12PM-4PM - MARCH 24, 2019
LEVI'S STADIUM WEDDING FAIR - 12PM-4PM - APRIL 28, 2019
PLEASANTON DOUBLETREE WEDDING FAIR 12PM-4PM - MAY 19, 2019
Meet face to face with the Bay Area's best wedding professionals and get the unique experience of exhibits, displays, an overstock gown sale, and glamorous Runway Fashion Show. One lucky couple will even win the ultimate $10,000 Wedding Package grand prize. Have your fill of food and beverage samples, and savings in your pocket with great deals from vendors. Get all your wedding planning needs taken care of all under one roof! Bay Area Wedding Fairs, for everything that comes next!
For more information, visit Bay Area Wedding Fairs' website.
EARPLAY CHAMBER MUSIC
Earplay is offering a free pair of tickets for Sound & Shadow, the second concert of its 2019 season.
Viewers who wish to (and are able to!) attend the concert on April 8 need to send an email to earplay@earplay.org. Be sure to include: "Finney's Free" in the subject line, the name of the person who will pick up tickets in the body of the email, and whether you want one or two tickets.
About the Event
Date: April 8, 2019
Time: 7:30 concert, 6:45 pre-show talk with composers, reception following concert
Location: Taube Atrium Theater, 401 Van Ness, 4th floor, San Francisco
Earplay's second concert of the season puts the spotlight on more intimate chamber music, featuring a solo, two duos, a trio and a quartet, with traditional as well as unconventional combinations. There will be two world premieres, three US premieres, and a performance of the winner of the 2018 Aird Prize-winning composition, Here come the Waterworks by A.J. McCaffrey.
For more information, visit Earplay's website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
