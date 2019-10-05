FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Grand National Rodeo and Nick Youssef at the Punch Line!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the Grand National Rodeo and tickets to Nick Youssef's stand-up comedy show at the Punch Line!
GRAND NATIONAL RODEO
The Grand National Rodeo is giving away 300 pairs of tickets (150 pairs for Friday, October 11, and 150 pairs for Friday, October 18). ($25 value.)
To claim your free tickets, fill out the form at the link here. You must pick one Friday to attend. These tickets are good only for the Friday of your choosing and can not be exchanged for a different date. You must fill out all fields for valid entry and only one entry per person will be accepted. The first 150 entries for each Friday will receive a pair of tickets and will be contacted directly via email with ticket information.
About The Grand National Rodeo
Now in its 73rd year, the Grand National Rodeo will celebrate the time-honored tradition of America's West by presenting the best of the best in the competitive sport of rodeo. The Grand National Rodeo takes place October 11-12, and 18-19. The Grand National Rodeo features traditional rodeo events including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding and barrel racing. There's a Western marketplace open daily from 2 pm - 11 pm, classic Western BBQ with down-home comfort food, nightly LIVE music, equestrian competitions, mechanical bull rides and more!
For more information, visit the Grand National Rodeo website.
PUNCH LINE COMEDY CLUB FEATURING NICK YOUSSEF
The Punch Line is giving away 300 tickets to see stand-up comedian Nick Youssef! ($20-28 value.)
To claim your free tickets, fill out the form at the link here. The first 300 to respond will be granted tickets to the show.
Available showtimes
Wednesday, October 9 at 8:00 pm
Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 pm
Friday, October 11 at 9:45 pm
Saturday, October 12 at 9:45 pm
Please note that there is a two drink minimum per person and that the show is ages 18+. Tickets are non-transferrable. Winners will pick up tickets with photo I.D. at the box office the night of the show. Seating is general admission, first come first serve. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before show time.
About Nick Youssef
Nick Youssef is a Los Angeles-based comedian and actor who's been seen in numerous national TV commercials, guest roles on sitcoms such as NBCs Animal Practice and in the popular video game, LA Noire. When not on tour, Nick can be seen performing stand up at The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and Improv comedy clubs in Hollywood. He also hosts the "Nick America" podcast, a podcast that celebrates the many differences and similarities that make us all Americans.
For more information, visit Nick Youssef's website or the Punch Line's website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
