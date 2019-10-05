FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Grand National Rodeo and Nick Youssef at the Punch Line!

GRAND NATIONAL RODEO

PUNCH LINE COMEDY CLUB FEATURING NICK YOUSSEF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the Grand National Rodeo and tickets to Nick Youssef's stand-up comedy show at the Punch Line!The Grand National Rodeo is giving away 300 pairs of tickets (150 pairs for Friday, October 11, and 150 pairs for Friday, October 18). ($25 value.)You must pick one Friday to attend. These tickets are good only for the Friday of your choosing and can not be exchanged for a different date. You must fill out all fields for valid entry and only one entry per person will be accepted. The first 150 entries for each Friday will receive a pair of tickets and will be contacted directly via email with ticket information.The Punch Line is giving away 300 tickets to see stand-up comedian Nick Youssef! ($20-28 value.)The first 300 to respond will be granted tickets to the show.Wednesday, October 9 at 8:00 pmThursday, October 10 at 8:00 pmFriday, October 11 at 9:45 pmSaturday, October 12 at 9:45 pm