FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Grand National Rodeo, Contra Costa Home & Garden Show

We have free tickets to the Grand National Rodeo, plus free tickets to the Contra Costa Home & Garden Show. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Grand National Rodeo

The first 300 people who fill out this form will win a pair of free tickets to the Grand National Rodeo at Cow Palace.

This giveaway is a $50 value. The rodeo runs October 12 - 13 and October 19 - 20 at Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City.

The winning tickets are valid Friday, October 12 OR Friday, October 19. Choose your preferred date during sign-up.

Celebrate the Wild Wild West at the 72nd annual Grand National Livestock Exposition, Horse Show and Rodeo! Participants and exhibitors come from all over to share their passion for the agriculture industry and present the best of the best in the competitive sport of rodeo.

The two-weekend event features an agriculture exhibition, a professional rodeo, and a classic western marketplace. Visitors experience mechanical bull rides, live music, food, shopping, and NEW this year: Fables of the West - a high energy interactive cowboy comedy team!

The rodeo showcases traditional events like bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding and barrel racing.

Click here for more information about the Grand National Rodeo.

Contra Costa Fall Home & Garden Show

The first 190 people who send in a self-addressed, stamped envelope will win a free ticket to the Contra Costa Fall Home & Garden Show.

Send SASE to:
ABC7
Finney's Friday Free Stuff
900 Front Street
San Francisco, CA 94111

This giveaway is a $6 value. The Contra Costa Fall Home & Garden Show is located at the Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord.

The show runs Friday, October 26 - Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Visit the Home & Garden Show for easy improvements to your home and garden. This is the 23rd annual event.

Hundreds of exhibits feature custom kitchens and baths, windows and doors, heating and air, sunrooms and floors, pools and spas, and landscaping displays.

EVERYONE can receive $3 off admission price by printing the coupon found here.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the Contra Costa Fall Home & Garden Show.

Click here for more information about the Contra Costa Fall Home & Garden Show.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
