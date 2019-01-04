7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Grubhub, 2019 Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show

By
We have a free $10 credit for Grubhub and free tickets to the 2019 Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Grubhub

Grubhub - the nation's largest online and mobile food ordering and delivery marketplace with over 95,000 restaurant partners across the country - will be providing 500 viewers in the area with $10 off their next order!

Diners can go to Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app to place their order and use the code FINNEYSFREE at checkout to redeem their $10 credit.

See specific terms and conditions here.

2019 Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show

When: Saturday and Sunday, January 26 & 27, 2019 from 8am - 5pm

Where: Cow Palace in Daly City (2600 Geneva Ave.)

We are giving away 150 pairs of tickets for Saturday and 150 pairs of tickets for Sunday.

Dog lovers of all ages will come together at the Cow Palace to see who will be top dog at the 2019 Golden Gate Kennel Club (GGKC) dog show. The west's premier "benched" show will offer attendees a chance to meet and get to know the dogs on special benches organized by breed.

** The site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Check back here for the link.

Tickets are $19 General Admission, $16 Seniors and children (2-12 years), Family Plan (2 adults, 2 children) - $59. Parking is $12. For more information and tickets, visit this page.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
