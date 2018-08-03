FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free piano lessons from Hoffman Academy, plus free 20 oz. soft drinks from Togo's. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Hoffman Academy
The first 200 people to visit this link and click "Create Premium Account" will receive one free month of Premium online piano lessons via Hoffman Academy. This giveaway is an $18 value.
Everyone is eligible to receive 10 percent off a year of Premium lessons.
Joseph Hoffman began playing the piano at age six. He started teaching piano to kids in the neighborhood to pay for graduate school, and began offering lessons without charge to children who could not afford them.
Hoffman spent several years actively researching the best methods available for teaching music. He created the "Hoffman Method," which focuses on learning by ear before learning by eye.
Online games help with mastery of concepts, and practice tracks make students feel like pros.
Hoffman Academy offers free piano lessons as part of its commitment to the original mission and vision: anyone who wants to improve themselves musically should be able to do so, no matter the reason.
Click here for more information about Hoffman Academy.
Togo's
The first 200 people to enter our exclusive promo code "FinneysFriday" on the Togo's online ordering website will receive a free 20 oz. fountain soft drink.
This giveaway is a $2.50 value. You must have an online ordering account to receive this offer. Sign up or log in to use the promo code.
Togo's is known for its big, fresh, and meaty sandwiches. The restaurant just launched its newest signature menu item, the Pretzelrami, and is celebrating with this giveaway!
Togo's has re-imagined the nearly 50-year old company to focus on what fans love most - bold flavors, premium ingredients, and generous portions. You'll notice some changes when you check out their restaurants, including an updated logo and new decor.
Everyone can receive $3 off the new Pretzelrami by joining the Togo's Rewards program.
Click here for more information about Togo's.
