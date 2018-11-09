7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Kami Pad, Bertolli Olive Oil

EMBED </>More Videos

We have a free Kami Pad to smooth away wrinkles, plus free bottles of Bertolli Olive Oil. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

By
We have a free Kami Pad to smooth away wrinkles, plus free bottles of Bertolli Olive Oil. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Kami Pad

The first 250 people who fill out this form will win a free Kami Pad for chest.

This giveaway is a $14.99 value.

Smooth away wrinkles while you sleep! The Kami Pad helps reduce the appearance of scars, fine lines and wrinkles from aging, sun damage, and side-sleeping.

The chest pad also improves skin texture, boosts collagen production and hydrates the skin. The Kami Pad is 100% medical-grade silicone, eco-friendly, and hypoallergenic. Its scientifically-designed contoured coverage covers a maximum area of skin, and ensures a more natural, comfortable fit.

The chest pad conforms to all body types and uses the latest adhesive technology so you can reuse your pad several times with proper care.

The Kami Pad for chest can be worn comfortably while you sleep or during the day.

Click here for more information about Kami Pad.

Bertolli Olive Oil

The first 500 people to fill out this online form will win a free bottle of Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

This giveaway is a $13 value.

With more than 150 years of expertise and passion for creating the world's best, Bertolli Olive Oil is the key ingredient to simple cooking. It can be used straight from the bottle to enhance any dish.

The robust flavors are full of character to accompany fresh and natural ingredients.

Whether preparing a chicken entree, grilling fresh vegetables, baking pastries or dipping bread, Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil compliments any recipe with simple ingredients and authentic flavor.

You can find Bertolli Olive Oil at select grocery and mass retailers, including Safeway.

Click here for more information about Bertolli Olive Oil.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stuffbeautybeauty & lifestylebeauty productscookingfoodSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: Subaru recall, driverless rides coming to San Jose
Consumer Catch-up: Robocall fighting technology, GM wipers investigation
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
How to apply for FAFSA using your smartphone
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Amazon offering free shipping for all holiday orders
More Shopping
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials in Chico give updates on Camp Fire in Butte County
6 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference
Video shows aftermath of terrifying escape from Butte Co. wildfire
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
East Bay high school football postponed because of Camp Fire smoke
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Show More
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
'I thought I was going to die': Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Thousand Oaks endures fire evacuations after mass shooting
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Diamond, the extreme snuggle bug
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
More News