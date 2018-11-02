FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: LBK Nails, EverSmile WhitenFresh

We have a free holiday two-pack of LBK nail polish, plus free bottles of WhitenFresh spray from EverSmile. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
LBK Nails
The first 125 people who email contest@lbknails.com will win a holiday two-pack of LBK Nails polish.
EVERYONE who uses the exclusive promo code "ABCSF20" will receive 20% off purchases on the LBK Nails website.
This giveaway is an $18 value. You must include your first and last name, email, and mailing address in your entry.
Testing nail polish on your skin tone has never been easier. Try before you buy with LBK's revolutionary flip swatch tip and Color Match Promise. LBK's hinged custom flip-up nail tip on every cap is the exact color of the lacquer in the bottles.
Customers can see the true color against their skin tone without having to paint their nail. Just flip up the hinged cap to see the swatch!
The formula is toxic free and a no-lamp-needed gel. Perfect for trying colors at home with different outfits and accessories!
Available in 48 colors, the polish is made in the USA and both vegan friendly and 100% cruelty free.
Click here for more information about LBK Nails.
EverSmile: WhitenFresh
The first 150 people to fill out this online form will win a free two-pack of WhitenFresh from EverSmile.
The first breath freshener that also whitens your teeth! WhitenFresh is a patented cleaning, freshening and tooth whitening spray that also kills bacteria that cause bad breath and tooth decay.
It is perfect for refreshing your breath after a meal or before an important meeting.
Used regularly, WhitenFresh can prevent coffee stains from ever setting in and will work to correct wine and smoking stains. It uses a low dose of hydrogen peroxide and does not cause the sensitivity you experience with whitening strips and gels.
WhitenFresh kills 99.9% of the type of bacteria on your tongue and in your mouth instead of just masking odors.
Super portable, WhitenFresh would make a great gift or stocking stuffer.
Click here for more information about EverSmile.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: LBK Nails, EverSmile WhitenFresh
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories
More News