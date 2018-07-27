FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Method all-purpose cleaner, Monterey Big Fish Grill

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free bottles of Method all-purpose cleaner, plus free appetizers from Big Fish Grill in Monterey. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Method
The first 150 people to email ABC7giveaway@peopleagainstdirty.com will receive a coupon for a free bottle of Method All-Purpose Cleaner. This giveaway is a $4 value.
Grease and grime don't stand a chance against Method's all-purpose cleaner.
The cleaner is non-toxic and delivers a powerful cleaning punch with naturally derived, biodegradable ingredients. Plus, the bottle is made from 100 percent recycled plastic.
Method's entire product line is safe for use around pets. Method's mission is to inspire a happy, healthy home revolution.
Click here for more information about Method all-purpose cleaner.
Big Fish Grill
The first 150 people to click here and fill out the form will win a free appetizer - Chef's Choice - at the Big Fish Grill in Monterey.
The Big Fish Grill is located in Monterey's historic Fisherman's Wharf, 101 Fisherman's Wharf #1, Monterey.
Big Fish Grill celebrates Monterey's fishing tradition and boasts the Wharf's most expansive, panoramic views of the working harbor.
Formerly Rappa's Seafood Restaurant, Big Fish Grill has transformed the location into Monterey County's newest, freshest, seafood restaurant. Enjoy a casual California and family-friendly ambiance.
Start your meal with appetizers like fresh Pacific oysters, grilled salmon cakes, or french friend zucchini.
Then choose from seafood entrees like grilled Pacific rock fish, prawns scampi, or butter-broiled lobster tail. Or, select one of the restaurant's multiple sandwich, pasta and meat options.
The restaurant is open for lunch, brunch, and dinner.
Click here for more information about Big Fish Grill in Monterey.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stufffoodSan Francisco
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stufffoodSan Francisco