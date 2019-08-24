FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey County Fair and the Punch Line Comedy Club!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the Monterey County Fair and the Punch Line Comedy Club!
MONTEREY COUNTY FAIR
The Monterey County Fair is giving away 150 general admission tickets ($9 value for an adult ticket)!
To claim your free fair tickets, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 150 to respond will get tickets.
Fair info
Monterey County Fair
August 29 - September 2, 2019
Thursday - Sunday: 12:00 noon - 11:00 pm
Monday: 12:00 noon - 10:00 pm
Monterey County Fair & Event Center
2004 Fairground Road
Monterey, CA 93940
About the Monterey County Fair
The 2019 Fair is coming right up! See all the wonderful exhibits, enjoy some tasty fair food, and ride all the rides. We hope that everyone can come out and join us for this year's theme of "High Tides and Carnival Rides."
For more information, visit the Monterey County Fair website.
PUNCH LINE COMEDY CLUB
The Punch Line is giving away 300 tickets to their show "Host Battle: Camin vs. Cannon" ($25 value)!
To claim your free tickets, email the Punch Line San Francisco box office at PunchLineSFBoxOffice@LiveNation.com. Use the subject line "ABC7" and include the full legal name of the person picking up the tickets, your desired show date and time, and the number of tickets you'd like. (Limit four tickets per entrant.)
Available showtimes
Friday, 8/30 at 7:30 pm
Friday, 8/30 at 9:45 pm
Saturday, 8/31 at 9:45 pm
Please note that there is a two drink minimum per person and that the show is ages 18+. Tickets are non-transferrable. Winners will pick up tickets with photo I.D. at the box office the night of the show. Seating is general admission, first come first serve. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before show time.
Punch Line Comedy Club
444 Battery Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
Tel: 415-397-7573
About the Punch Line and "Host Battle: Camin vs Cannon"
Two of our favorite comedians will co-host this weekend featuring some of the best Bay Area native comics. Tony and Gary are both known for their hosting and riffing skills and are sure to be mocking each other mercilessly all night long while we sit back and laugh. But which one will outdo the other?
With hosts Tony Camin and Gary Cannon, plus Joe Klocek, Dan Gabriel, Carla Clayy, and Jesse Fernandez.
For more information, visit the Punch Line's website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
