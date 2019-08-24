FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey County Fair and the Punch Line Comedy Club!

MONTEREY COUNTY FAIR

PUNCH LINE COMEDY CLUB

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away tickets to the Monterey County Fair and the Punch Line Comedy Club!The Monterey County Fair is giving away 150 general admission tickets ($9 value for an adult ticket)!The first 150 to respond will get tickets.Monterey County FairAugust 29 - September 2, 2019Thursday - Sunday: 12:00 noon - 11:00 pmMonday: 12:00 noon - 10:00 pmMonterey County Fair & Event Center2004 Fairground RoadMonterey, CA 93940The Punch Line is giving away 300 tickets to their show "Host Battle: Camin vs. Cannon" ($25 value)!Use the subject line "" and include the full legal name of the person picking up the tickets, your desired show date and time, and the number of tickets you'd like. (Limit four tickets per entrant.)Friday, 8/30 at 7:30 pmFriday, 8/30 at 9:45 pmSaturday, 8/31 at 9:45 pmPlease note that there is a two drink minimum per person and that the show is ages 18+. Tickets are non-transferrable. Winners will pick up tickets with photo I.D. at the box office the night of the show. Seating is general admission, first come first serve. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before show time.444 Battery StreetSan Francisco, CA 94111Tel: 415-397-7573