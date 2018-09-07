FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Museum of Art, Roxanne's Biscotti

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free tickets to the Monterey Museum of Art, plus free sampler packs of Roxanne's Biscotti. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Monterey Museum of Art
The first 150 people who fill out this form will win a free ticket to the Monterey Museum of Art.
This giveaway is a $10 value. The Monterey Museum of Art (MMA) is located at 559 Pacific Street, Monterey.
The museum was established in 1959 to collect, preserve, and present art of California and the Central Coast.
Its goal is to expand a passion for the region's visual arts - past, present, and future.
The MMA's current exhibit, The New Domestics, examines topical issues through the use of unconventional mediums in various media and form. Several featured Bay Area artists question societal ideals of beauty and usefulness, gender, identity, and politics.
Come check out the MMA's First Fridays. Every month, the museum has music, cocktails, art, plus the chance to meet artists. First Fridays runs 5pm - 7pm and is a "pay what you wish" night.
Click here for more information about the Monterey Museum of Art.
Roxanne's Biscotti
The first 200 people to claim a ticket at this link and bring your ticket to the Kindred Craft Festival on Sunday, September 16 will win a mini six-pack of Roxanne's Biscotti featuring two of their best-selling flavors, almond and butterscotch.
Everyone who brings a ticket will receive $1 off a full-sized biscotti, any flavor.
This giveaway is a $7 value. The Kindred Craft Festival is located in the South Hall of the San Jose Convention Center, 435 S. Market Street, San Jose.
Roxanne's Biscotti is the perfect texture - crunchy but not too hard. No need to dunk to enjoy!
The biscotti is small-batch, artisan made and hand-crafted with all natural, locally-sourced ingredients. It has no preservatives, no GMOs, and is soy free.
Come try Roxanne's unique flavors, like Cara Cara orange, hummingbird cake, spumoni, triple ginger, or Italian lemon.
You must bring your ticket in person to the Kindred Craft Festival to win. Tickets valid Sunday, September 16 only. Free entry to the festival.
Click here for more information about Roxanne's Biscotti.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
