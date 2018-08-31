FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Symphony, Burke Williams Spa

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we have free tickets to the Monterey Symphony, plus three-day spa passes to Burke Williams Spa in San Francisco. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Monterey Symphony
The first 100 people who fill out this form will win a free ticket to the Monterey Symphony. Tickets will be valid for one performance during the 2018-2019 concert season.
This giveaway is a $45 value. The Monterey Symphony performs at the Sunset Center in Carmel, located on San Carlos Street, Carmel-By-The-Sea. The season runs October through May.
The upcoming season, Sound Waves, features a six-concert series beginning with Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9, "The Great," as well as new work from composer Alex Berko.
Berko was commissioned by the Big Sur Land Trust for the work, "Among Waves."
This is the Monterey Symphony's 73rd season. Attend a pre-concert lecture one hour before every performance.
Click here for more information about the Monterey Symphony.
Burke Williams Spa
The first 150 people to fill out this form will win a three-day spa pass to the Burke Williams Spa location in San Francisco.
This giveaway is a $225 value. The spa is located in the Westfield Shopping Centre, 845 Market Street, Suite 510, San Francisco.
Burke Williams Spa is the expert in relaxation! Your three-day spa pass grants access to amenities including whirlpool, sauna, steam room, cool misting room, quiet room, lounge and fully stocked vanity area.
The spa passes are also good for 20 percent off services booked the same day of your visit.
Burke Williams Day Spa has been celebrating National Relaxation Day all month long, and for 30 years the spa has been committed to creating an environment of a luxurious sanctuary to unwind.
The San Francisco spa location is one of Burke Williams' largest and most luxurious facilities with 15 massage rooms, six facial rooms, four nail care chairs and their famous wetroom.
Click here for more information about Burke Williams Spa.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Symphony, Burke Williams Spa
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories
More News