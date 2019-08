FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mushroom growing kits from Back to the Roots and tickets to Family Day at Oktoberfest by the Bay!

BACK TO THE ROOTS

OKTOBERFEST BY THE BAY

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away mushroom growing kits from Back to the Roots and tickets to Family Day at Oktoberfest by the Bay!Back to the Roots is giving away 50 mushroom growing kits! ($24.99 value)100 Webster StreetSuite 200Oakland, CA 94607Email: orders@backtotheroots.com Open for pickups Tuesday, September 3 through Thursday, September 5 from 10 am to 4 pm.Oktoberfest by the Bay is giving away 150 pairs of tickets to their Family Day on Sunday, September 22! ($50 value)Tickets are for Family Day on Sunday, September 22nd and cannot be exchanged for a different date. You must fill out all fields for valid entry and only one entry per person will be accepted. The first 150 entries will get a pair of tickets and will be contacted directly via email with ticket information.Family DaySunday, September 2211:00 am - 5:00 pmPier 351454 The EmbarcaderoSan Francisco, CA 94133