FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mushroom growing kits from Back to the Roots and tickets to Family Day at Oktoberfest by the Bay!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away mushroom growing kits from Back to the Roots and tickets to Family Day at Oktoberfest by the Bay!
BACK TO THE ROOTS
Back to the Roots is giving away 50 mushroom growing kits! ($24.99 value)
To claim your mushroom growing kit, you must visit the Back to the Roots offices in Oakland to pick it up.
Back to the Roots
100 Webster Street
Suite 200
Oakland, CA 94607
Email: orders@backtotheroots.com
Open for pickups Tuesday, September 3 through Thursday, September 5 from 10 am to 4 pm.
About Back to the Roots
The Back to the Roots Mushroom Kit is the easiest way to grow your own organic and gourmet mushrooms at home! This mushroom growing kit comes with everything you need to grow right out of the box - just add water, and you'll be harvesting delicious mushrooms to cook into tacos, pizzas, or soups! You'll be able to grow your own delicious, organic oyster mushrooms in just 10 days.
For more information, visit the Back to the Roots website.
OKTOBERFEST BY THE BAY
Oktoberfest by the Bay is giving away 150 pairs of tickets to their Family Day on Sunday, September 22! ($50 value)
To claim your free tickets, fill out the form at the link. Tickets are for Family Day on Sunday, September 22nd and cannot be exchanged for a different date. You must fill out all fields for valid entry and only one entry per person will be accepted. The first 150 entries will get a pair of tickets and will be contacted directly via email with ticket information.
Event info
Family Day
Sunday, September 22
11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Pier 35
1454 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94133
About Oktoberfest By the Bay
2019 marks the 20th anniversary of Oktoberfest by the Bay, California's largest 3-day festival celebrating Munich's famed Oktoberfest beer celebration. The festival will celebrate their 20th year with nonstop music, singing, dancing and the very best in German food and drink. Founded in 1999 by long-time college friends, Tom Martin and Dan McPhee of American Showplace Productions, Oktoberfest by the Bay has become the most authentic and largest Oktoberfest weekend celebration in California, with the 2018 festival drawing in over 20,000 attendees over the 3-day event.
For more information, visit the Oktoberfest By the Bay website.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mushroom growing kits from Back to the Roots and tickets to Family Day at Oktoberfest by the Bay!
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls 10 vehicle models for multiple issues, dental offices crippled by ransomware attack, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More