FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nirvana Bars recovery nutrition bars and Andalou Naturals face masks!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we are giving away Nirvana Bars recovery nutrition bars and Andalou Naturals face masks!
NIRVANA BARS
Nirvana Bars is giving away 125 3-bar packs of their recovery nutrition bars! ($12 value.)
To claim your free Nirvana Bars, email nirvanabars@gmail.com with "Finney's Free Stuff" in the subject line. Please provide your full name and shipping information. The first 125 to respond will have the bars shipped to the address they provide in the email. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery.
If you miss out on the free bars, not to worry! You can get 15% off your first purchase through October 15, 2019 by using the code ABC15!
About Nirvana Bars
A daily recovery bar made with over 20 traditionally soothing plants, nuts, fruits, and spices to promote relief from inflammation associated with exercise. This bar has balanced nutrition and is packed with flavor and a delightful chewy texture you're sure to enjoy.
Nirvana Bars were developed by a doctor who specializes in pain management. They're specifically made to promote relief from inflammation associated with exercise. Nirvana Bars contain organic tart cherries, turmeric, organic ginger and organic beetroot and many more natural ingredients. They're gluten-free, they contain no refined sugars, have 12g of protein, and only 15g net carbs! Nirvana Bars were developed right here in the Bay Area in Walnut Creek!
For more information, visit Nirvana Bars' website.
ANDALOU NATURALS PUMPKIN HONEY FACE MASK AND HEMP STEM CELL MASKS
Andalou Naturals is giving away 100 Pumpkin Honey Glycolic and Hemp Stem Cell face masks. ($14.99 value.)
To claim your free face mask, visit this link and fill out the form. The first 100 to respond will be granted a face mask; please choose the mask you want on the form. The masks will be shipped to the address provided.
About Andalou Naturals
Andalou Naturals is a local Bay Area company. The first Non-GMO Project Verified beauty brand, Andalou Naturals is the ultimate culmination of many years developing meaningful policy and healthy products partnered with their deep commitment to uplifting people and the planet. Andalou Naturals makes effective, natural personal care products made with Fruit Stem Cell Science, our signature innovation inspired by Nature's Intellegence. A super antioxidant defense system for ultimate protection for your skin.
About the Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Face Mask
Fruit stem cells, vitamin C, and glycolic AHA blended with manuka honey and organic pumpkin, rich in beta carotene, gently dissolve and sweep away dull, dry surface cells, exfoliating and resurfacing for even tone, smooth texture, and a luminous complexion.
About the Hemp Stem Cell Face Mask
Discover your pure, natural beauty with this exfoliating enzyme, botanical jelly mask with hemp stem cells, organic hemp seed oil, and pure plant essential oils for a complexion that glows. Made with bioavailable vegan ingredients to be gentle and effective for all skin types.
For more information, visit Andalou Naturals' website.
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
