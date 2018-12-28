FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nonni's Biscotti, Mamma Chia's Organic Vitality Beverage

We have a free box of Nonni's Biscotti and a free bottle of Mamma Chia's Organic Vitality Beverage. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Nonni's Biscotti
The first 300 people to enter will get a coupon for a free box of Nonni's Bisccotti.
Kick off the new year with a better-for-you snack! Nonni's Biscotti is an artisan, Italian-inspired treat averaging 100 to 110 calories per cookie.
Made with wholesome ingredients such as real eggs, butter and gourmet chocolate, each cookie is twice baked for a light, crunchy texture that's delicately sweet and satisfying.
Each box of Nonni's Biscotti includes eight cookies wrapped in pre-portioned freshness packs for on-the-go convenience.
To receive your coupon for a free box, visit this page.
Mamma Chia
We are giving away 250 Mamma Chia's Organic Vitality Beverage
Chia seeds are one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet - they keep you energized and feeling great by providing omega-3s, protein and fiber.
Mamma Chia's delicious Organic Chia Vitality Beverages contain fruit juices and chia seeds. It's a beverage that satisfies like a snack.
Mamma Chia supports farmers and organizations that build healthy and organic food systems.
You can find Mamma Chia at Safeway, Walmart, Whole Foods and Target.
To receive a coupon good for a free beverage, visit this page.
