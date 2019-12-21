FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Ocean's Halo Deep Sea Waters and Zatik Naturals Black Seed Oil!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week, we're giving away Ocean's Halo Deep Sea Waters drinks and Zatik Naturals Black Seed Oil nutritional supplement! Find out how to claim your free stuff!
OCEAN'S HALO
Ocean's Halo is giving away 100 Deep Sea Water drinks! ($3 value.)
To claim your free drink coupon, visit the Ocean's Halo Instagram page and find the Finney's Friday Free Stuff giveaway post. Please leave a comment with the flavor you're most interested in trying (Watermelon Lime, Kiwi Aloe, Honey Ginger, and Passion Guava) and the hashtag #finneysfreestuff! The first 100 to comment must also follow up with a DM to @oceanshalo with their mailing address. Coupons may take up to 5 weeks to arrive. Full giveaway details available on the Instagram post.
Please note that the winners will receive this free coupon voucher to redeem in stores. Currently select Walmarts are the only store that carries this product (you can find it in the Asian foods aisle!).
About Ocean's Halo Deep Sea Waters
These delicious, refreshing drinks contains deep sea water, with naturally-occurring electrolytes such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, in flavors such as Watermelon Lime, Kiwi Aloe, Honey Ginger, and Passion Guava. The ocean is a replenishable source for water, and deep sea water originates from the ocean's polar glaciers as a nutrient-dense water retaining its purity at approximately 600 meters below the surface. Extract from ocean kelp, perhaps the planet's most sustainable crop, provides additional nutrients and minerals, such as iodine. Deep Sea Waters contains desalinated ocean water, organic honey to lightly sweeten, and use organic flavors. Ocean's Halo uses glass bottles (instead of plastic) and are best served cold.
To learn more, visit the Ocean's Halo website.
ZATIK NATURALS BLACK SEED OIL
Zatik Naturals is giving away 125 bottles of their Black Seed Oil! ($24 value.)
To claim your bottle of Zatik Naturals Black Seed Oil, please email info@zatiknatural.com. Use "abcsf" in the subject line and include all of your mailing information. The first 125 to respond will be granted a bottle of Black Seed Oil.
If you miss out on the giveaway, don't worry! All ABC viewers can use code "ABC20" from 12/20/19 - 1/31/2020 for 20% off anything on Zatik Naturals' online store.
About Zatik Naturals' Black Seed Oil
Zatik Black Seed Oil is an ancient antioxidant documented as a "miracle cure for all." Found inside the tomb of King Tut, black seed oil is being used as a modern day dietary supplement to combat inflammation. Certified organic, premium grade, cold pressed and unfiltered. Genuine Egyptian seed (important because thymoquinone is more potent in Egyptian seed due to geographical location) and harvested in-season. Heavy metal tested; 50 clinical studies done that show Black Seed Oil's thymoquinone supports healthy immune system and respiratory. Suggested usage: take 1 (or 2) teaspoon(s) daily with meal or as directed by your health care professional. Store in a cool, dry place and away from heat.
To learn more, visit the Zatik Naturals' website.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Ocean's Halo Deep Sea Waters and Zatik Naturals Black Seed Oil!
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: More homes protected from loss of insurance due to fire risk, Redbox holding a clearance on video games, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More